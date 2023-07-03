Can Rufflet be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Introduced in Generation V, Rufflet is a popular Pokémon to hunt and players will have an increased chance of encountering this normal type in Pokémon Go.

The Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour on July 4 features Rufflet, boosting the Pokémon’s spawn rate while providing the added bonus of double Stardust for catching Pokémon.

The event provides players with the perfect opportunity to grind for the best Rufflet they can find, as well as providing the Candies required to evolve Rufflet into Braviary.

Spotlight Hour events also provide the best chance to encounter shiny Pokemon in Pokémon Go, with a shiny Rufflet being a target many will hope to achieve.

Can you catch a shiny Rufflet in Pokemon Go?

Yes, it is possible to catch a shiny Rufflet in Pokémon Go and the Spotlight Hour on July 4 is the perfect opportunity to add a shiny variant to your collection.

Catching as many Rufflets as possible increases the chances of encountering a shiny Rufflet, while in-game features like Weather Boost also affect the spawn rate. For Rufflet, the ideal weather conditions are ‘Partly Cloudy’ and ‘Windy.’

It is easy to identify a shiny Rufflet, because the main color of the Pokémon switches to a light brown from the usual blue tone, and the color change snakes the red of Rufflet’s head feather more prominent.

Admittedly, Rufflet’s shiny variant is not the most exciting in Pokémon Go but the hard work pays off when evolving into Braviary, where the red and blue colors swap to make Braviary’s main color blue.

