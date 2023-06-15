Can Pancham and Pangoro be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Pancham and Pangoro are two Generation VI Pokémon that were introduced in Pokémon X and Y. They made their way into Pokémon Go in 2021. Pancham is a Dark-type Pokémon that resembles a small panda with a playful and mischievous personality. It evolves into Pangoro, a Dark and Fighting-type Pokémon that still has the panda theme but is more muscular and intimidating.

As someone who loves pandas, I’m a huge fan of Pancham and Pangoro. I’d always dreamed of seeing a panda-themed Pokémon, so I’m glad they were added to the Pokédex. I think their design looks cool, too. The Shiny forms are my favorite. Pancham has a light blue body instead of black and white. Pangoro has a purple body instead of black and green.

But while their Shiny forms are available in the core series, they haven’t been available in Pokémon Go for the better part of two years. Thankfully, that is changing in the Team Go Rocket Takeover: June 2023.

Can you catch Shiny Pancham and Pangoro in Pokémon Go?

From the Team Go Rocket Takeover: June 2023 onward, you can catch Shiny Pancham and evolve it into Shiny Pangoro in Pokémon Go. It’s a special autumn-themed form that has a reddy brown and white color palette, and in my opinion, it looks even better than their other form.

If you’re as desperate to catch a Shiny Pancham as I am, you’ll need to hatch it from 12km Strange Eggs. You can find them by defeating Team Go Rocket members, and hatch them by walking.

To evolve it into Shiny Pangoro, you’ll need to gather 50 Pancham Candy and catch 32 Dark-type Pokémon while Pancham is your buddy. This will take a bit of time, but it’s worth it. Once it evolves, it’ll maintain its form.

