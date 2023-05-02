With the launch of An Instinctive Hero event in Pokémon Go on May 20, Larvesta has made its debut in the game. Also known as the Torch Pokémon, this Generation V Bug/Fire-type hails from the Unova region.

This larva-like moth Pokémon is known to dwell at the feet of volcanoes. In the game’s lore, people of ancient times believed Larvesta nested on and fell from the sun, while some even claimed it to have been born from the sun.

With the arrival of Larvesta and its evolution Volcarona in Pokémon Go, players should keep their eyes out to catch these highly sought-after fire insects.

Related: All An Instinctive Hero Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Can Larvesta be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Larvesta will be available in Pokémon Go with An Instinctive Hero event from May 2. The only way for players to attain this Pokémon is by hatching it from 2 km, 5 km, and 10 km Eggs.

It doesn’t have a Shiny variant yet but that might change in the future. We have seen Shiny Larvesta in the Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series anime on Netflix already and hence, Niantic may add it to the game later through a different themed event.

Players can instead choose to evolve Larvesta into Volcarona by using 400 Larvesta Candy.

This is a great chance to add Larvesta to your Pokédex. Make sure to not miss it.