Pokémon Go is taking its Rising Heroes season of content to its second player team, with Team Instinct’s leader Spark asking everyone to help him with research support. This will see various gameplay bonuses surrounding hatching Eggs, including plenty of new research tasks to complete from May 2 to 8.
This will be the first time Larvesta and Volcarona are available in Pokémon Go, though you can only hatch the Bug/Fire-type out of event-exclusive Eggs. There are plenty of other Pokémon that will be available in Eggs too, such as Mime Jr., Axew, and Mantyke—which will also be available as a Shiny for the first time during this event.
Because this is the Team Instinct equivalent of the “A Mystic Hero” event from last month, there is also a special Elekid with a Spark-themed accessory that players can catch too.
And, just like with that event, players will have access to Special Research that will give rewards involving Eggs, along with some useful items. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards available to complete during Pokémon Go’s An Instinctive Hero event.
All An Instinctive Hero Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
An Instinctive Hero page one
- Make five Nice Throws
- Five Razz Berries
- Catch 20 Pokémon
- Five Poké Balls
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
- Exeggcute encounter
Total reward: One Egg Incubator and 1,500 XP
An Instinctive Hero page two
- Hatch one Egg
- One Incense
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 15 Great Balls
- Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms
- Ferroseed encounter
Total reward: 20 Chansey Candy and 2,000 XP
An Instinctive Hero page three
- Catch 30 Pokémon
- 10 Great Balls
- Earn five Candies walking with your Buddy
- Five Pinap Berries
- Have three Eggs
- Chansey encounter
Total reward: Elekid encounter and 2,500 XP
An Instinctive Hero page four
- Claim Reward!
- 10 Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward!
- 10 Great Balls
- Claim Reward!
- 10 Ultra Balls
Total reward: 2,500 Stardust and 2,500 XP
All An Instinctive Hero exclusive-Field Research tasks and rewards
- Hatch an Egg
- Electabuzz encounter
- Magmar encounter
- Hatch two Eggs
- Chansey encounter
- Chimecho encounter