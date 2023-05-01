Pokémon Go is taking its Rising Heroes season of content to its second player team, with Team Instinct’s leader Spark asking everyone to help him with research support. This will see various gameplay bonuses surrounding hatching Eggs, including plenty of new research tasks to complete from May 2 to 8.

This will be the first time Larvesta and Volcarona are available in Pokémon Go, though you can only hatch the Bug/Fire-type out of event-exclusive Eggs. There are plenty of other Pokémon that will be available in Eggs too, such as Mime Jr., Axew, and Mantyke—which will also be available as a Shiny for the first time during this event.

Because this is the Team Instinct equivalent of the “A Mystic Hero” event from last month, there is also a special Elekid with a Spark-themed accessory that players can catch too.

And, just like with that event, players will have access to Special Research that will give rewards involving Eggs, along with some useful items. Here are all of the research tasks and rewards available to complete during Pokémon Go’s An Instinctive Hero event.

All An Instinctive Hero Special Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

An Instinctive Hero page one

Make five Nice Throws Five Razz Berries

Catch 20 Pokémon Five Poké Balls

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms Exeggcute encounter



Total reward: One Egg Incubator and 1,500 XP

An Instinctive Hero page two

Hatch one Egg One Incense

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon 15 Great Balls

Spin 20 PokéStops or Gyms Ferroseed encounter



Total reward: 20 Chansey Candy and 2,000 XP

An Instinctive Hero page three

Catch 30 Pokémon 10 Great Balls

Earn five Candies walking with your Buddy Five Pinap Berries

Have three Eggs Chansey encounter



Total reward: Elekid encounter and 2,500 XP

An Instinctive Hero page four

Claim Reward! 10 Pinap Berries

Claim Reward! 10 Great Balls

Claim Reward! 10 Ultra Balls



Total reward: 2,500 Stardust and 2,500 XP

All An Instinctive Hero exclusive-Field Research tasks and rewards