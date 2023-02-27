Can Iron Leaves be Shiny in Pokémon Violet?

Along with Walking Wake, Iron Leaves is the newest Paradox Pokémon to be introduced in the franchise. Iron Leaves is the future Paradox counterpart of Virizion, one of the Swords of Justice from Unova. Like all of the Iron Paradox Pokémon, Iron Leaves will be exclusively found in Pokémon Violet.

The big reveal came on Pokémon Day alongside other Scarlet and Violet updates, including the two-part Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, the new Legendary Pokémon Ogrepon and Terapagos, and another Tera Raid event.

The ongoing Tera Raid event this time features Iron Leaves in Pokémon Violet and Walking Wake in Pokémon Scarlet. From Feb. 27 to March 12, five-star Iron Leaves Tera Raids will appear in Pokémon Violet, where you will have a chance to battle and catch it.

As with every special event involving rare Pokémon, players might be wondering if Iron Leaves can be Shiny. In the mainline Pokémon games, most Pokémon can in fact be Shiny despite the low odds of encountering them. Certain Pokémon, however, are sometimes Shiny-locked for events. What’s the case for the Iron Leaves found during the special Tera Raid event?

Can you catch Shiny Iron Leaves in Pokémon Violet?

Leaked images have confirmed the Shiny model for Iron Leaves is in the game, but it will be Shiny-locked for the current Tera Raids, according to the leaked info. Like the other Iron Paradox Pokémon, Shiny Iron Leaves’ body is covered in more silver than its normal form. The Shiny also has small reddish-pink accents on its head, legs, and the leaf-like parts on its neck.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Walking Wake (Suicune) and Iron Leaves (Virizion) Shiny models. pic.twitter.com/RB5QjBe1Mc — Pory (@pory_leeks) February 27, 2023

Because Iron Leaves is currently Shiny-locked, players will have to wait a little longer before they can add the Shiny Paradox Pokémon to their collection. The official Scarlet and Violet site says there will be more opportunities to encounter Iron Leaves, so the Shiny may become catchable at some point in the future.