Can Drampa be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

When a Pokémon makes its first appearance in Pokémon Go, there is always a chance that Niantic will also include its Shiny variant right away. Drampa is a golden example because the Dragon type was only introduced in a limited fashion.

Making its first appearance during the Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed event on Feb. 5, 2024, Drampa is one of several Dragon-type Pokémon that don’t evolve. It is a single evolutionary line with above-average stats, an odd Dragon/Normal typing, and some fantastic hair. It also has a highly sought-after Shiny.

Can you get Shiny Drampa in Pokémon Go?

Drampa is an interesting Pokémon in several ways. Image via Niantic

Niantic is hit or miss when releasing new Pokémon in Pokémon Go because you never know if they will be Shiny-locked upon first appearance. Thankfully, Drampa is available to encounter as a Shiny right away and will be even after its debut event.

The Placid Pokémon, Drampa typically appears with a green and white color scheme with a yellowish undertone. Shiny Drampa exchanges the green for a dark gold, with the only other major difference being an eyebrow color swap from yellow to navy—making it near impossible to miss if you encounter one.

Lunar New Year: Dragons Unleashed put a focus on rare Dragon-type Pokémon and being able to encounter plenty of them as Shinies, so it makes sense that Drampa was added during the event and was not Shiny-locked right away. It was originally only available in three-star raids beyond some Timed Research and Field Research rewards, but that will change post-Lunar New Year.