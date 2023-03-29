Players might be waiting a bit before they have a little pink bug in their collection.

Cutiefly and Ribombee have buzzed into Pokémon Go, and players will be searching for the cute little bee Pokémon while the Spring into Spring event is live and the unevolved form will be spawning in the wild and from eggs.

Cutiefly and Ribombee have been introduced during the Spring into Spring event, which occurs from April 4 to 10. The unevolved form can be caught from the wild and evolved into Ribombee for some Cutiefly Candy, or players can use the half hatch distance and get them out of two-kilometer eggs during the spring-themed event.

Now that a new set of Pokémon has been added to Pokémon Go, the first question on any Shiny hunter’s mind is if it can be found Shiny or not.

Can Cutiefly and Ribombee be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

As with most other Pokémon that first debut in Pokémon Go, Shiny Cutiefly and Ribombee are currently unavailable in the game. Players will only be able to find the normal form of these Bug-type Pokémon until Niantic decides to feature them in an event that will then introduce the Shiny form.

There are a plethora of examples of when Pokémon get their Shiny counterparts, so players never really know when the Pokémon they are looking for will be added to the pool of Shinies. There are currently no announcements or public plans to add either of the Bug-types to the game.

What do Shiny Cutiefly and Ribombee look like?

It’s unfortunate that Cutiefly isn’t appearing Shiny in Pokémon Go yet because its Shiny is likely to delight any player who enjoys cute-looking Pokémon. Its yellow flesh and yellow and white wings transform into a pale pink and white. It will make the Shiny version of Cutiefly pretty easy to spot when it does come out, which is always something Shiny hunters are grateful for.

Ribombee has a very similar transformation to Cutiefly. Its pale yellow body turns just about the same shade of pink that Cutiefly’s Shiny has. The little scarf around its neck also changes from a dirty yellow color to a bright red.

Since the Pokémon were just added to the game, players are likely to wait a while before the Shiny versions come out, but trainers are hoping that they won’t have to wait long to get their little pink bugs in Pokémon Go.