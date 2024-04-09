Can Croagunk be shiny during April 9 Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour?

Croagunk is appearing in large droves from 6pm to 7pm local time on April in Pokémon Go as part of the weekly Spotlight Hour events, with many trainers hoping to find a shiny green toad among the mix of purple.

Spotlight Hours are unique events that spawn a single Pokémon late on Tuesday of every week, increasing the odds of finding its shiny form—if it exists. The event also comes with specific random bonuses for those not interested in the highlighted Pokémon.

Can you get shiny Croagunk in Pokémon Go?

Frog time. Image via The Pokémon Company

Croagunks can be shiny in Pokémon Go, even if the odds of finding one during the Spotlight Hour are incredibly low. Its evolution, Toxicroak, is also shiny.

The odds of finding one during the hour are around one in 512. And even then, there is no guarantee you can come across one. But for those who missed out on the shiny during Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh back in February, this is your next best chance of getting the green toad.

Those who don’t get a shiny can still take advantage of the hour’s special bonuses. From 6pm to 7pm local time, you get double XP when evolving any Pokémon, so you can use the time to pop a Lucky Egg and evolve many Pokémon you might be sitting on to rake in the exp.

If you miss a shiny, try not to let it get to you. Croagunk is a popular and common Pokémon, so it’ll likely return in a future event for you to try and get its shiny.

