Can Carvanha and Sharpedo be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Introduced in Gen III’s Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, Carvanha and Sharpedo are two Water/Dark types that dwell in the ocean. The two are known for causing trouble around the Hoenn region as the signature Pokémon of Team Aqua’s leader, Archie.

Aside from the Hoenn region, Carvanha and Sharpedo can also be found swimming around in Pokémon Go. And like all other Pokémon in the franchise, the piranha and shark both have Shiny variants that may or may not be available in the mobile game yet.

Can you catch Shiny Carvanha and Sharpedo in Pokémon Go?

A purple Sharpedo?! Image via The Pokémon Company

Shiny Carvanha and Sharpedo are both currently available in Pokémon Go, and they might be two of the best Shinies in the game. Instead of Carvanha’s typical red and blue body, its Shiny variant is a green and bright aquamarine color. Meanwhile, Sharpedo goes from its usual blue to the perfect purple.

How to get Shiny Carvanha and Sharpedo in Pokémon Go

As with any Shiny Pokémon, it will take a lot of luck to find Shiny Carvanha or Sharpedo in Pokémon Go. Both can be encountered in the wild and in occasional raids, and their spawn rates may be boosted during certain events.

For example, during the Dark Flames event between June 29 and July 2, Carvanha will have increased spawn rates, meaning it’s a great time to hunt for a Shiny. The event also has Timed Research with an additional Carvanha encounter as one of the rewards for completing the tasks.

