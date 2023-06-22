Can Carbink be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

During the season of Hidden Gems, it’s only fitting for the two Gen VI jewel Pokémon, Carbink and the Legendary Diancie, to make their Pokémon Go debuts together. As part of the Go Fest 2023 event, there will be research tasks available to complete to earn encounters with both Carbink and Diancie. While Diancie is set to make its first appearance through paid Special Research, Carbink is a bit more flexible.

Players can get their first opportunity to encounter Carbink by purchasing a global ticket for the event and playing the game before Wednesday, July 5.

Doing that will unlock Timed Research with a Carbink encounter as the reward. Fans who don’t want to pay can wait until the global portion of Go Fest (Aug. 26 to 27) for Field Research, giving them an additional way to encounter Carbink.

With multiple ways to catch Carbink, fans might be wondering if there’s a chance to find a Shiny one yet.

Can you catch a Shiny Carbink in Pokémon Go?

No, Carbink’s Shiny variant is not in Pokémon Go yet. Given Carbink is just making its debut during Go Fest, it will probably be a while before its Shiny hits the mobile app.

When Shiny Carbink eventually does make its way to Pokémon Go, fans will be in for a treat because this Shiny variant is pretty nice. The average Carbink has a light gray rock body with pale blue jewels and white fluff around its neck, but a Shiny Carbink will have a black rock body with darker gems and bright blue fluff.

