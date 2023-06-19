Can Sunkern and Sunflora be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

As their names suggest, Sunkern and Sunflora are the two sunflower Pokémon of the franchise. The two happy Grass-type Pokémon were first introduced in Gen II and have been brightening trainers’ days ever since.

They’ve also been in Pokémon Go for a while now, and although they might not be the strongest Grass types in the game, they’re still a neat pair to catch and add to your collection. And if you’re a Shiny hunter, you might want to eventually track down Shiny Sunkern and Shiny Sunflora. The question is: are they available in the game yet?

Can you catch Shiny Sunkern and Sunflora in Pokémon Go?

Yes, Sunkern and Sunflora can both be caught as Shinies in Pokémon Go. However, you’ll have to be careful while hunting Shiny Sunkern in particular because it’s very easy to confuse it with its standard form. The main difference to look out for is the slightly more orange body of the Shiny variant along with the yellow-green leaves sprouting from its head.

On the bright side, Shiny Sunflora has a more noticeable difference from the original—it’s much duller. Rather than being a vibrant green and yellow, Shiny Sunflora is olive green with very pale yellow flowers. It may or may not resemble a dried-out flower, but at least it still has the rarity and value of a Shiny.

If you are hunting Shiny Sunkern and Sunflora, there will be a special Sunkern Spotlight Hour on June 20 between 6pm and 7pm local time. During that hour, Sunkern’s spawn rates will be boosted, meaning it’ll be a great time to be on the hunt for the Shiny.

