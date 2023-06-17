Can Petilil and Lilligant be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Introduced in Pokémon’s fifth generation, Petilil and Lilligant are two pure Grass types who have proven to be strong and viable options in a competitive context. Don’t let their sweet and innocent faces deceive you—when the sun is out, they’ll be quick to put your team to sleep with Sleep Powder before fighting back with strong Grass attacks like Energy Ball or Petal Dance.

And in addition to being great on sun teams in the mainline games, Petilil and Lilligant have entered Pokémon Go, joining the many other Pokémon already on the app. But despite the fact that the two Grass types are in the game, their Shiny variants might not be available yet.

Can you catch Shiny Petilil and Lilligant in Pokémon Go?

Unfortunately, Shiny Petilil and Shiny Lilligant are not available in Pokémon Go yet. However, that will be changing soon with Go Fest 2023 coming up in August.

Pokémon Go Fest 2023 will be taking place in London, Osaka, and New York City, along with a variety of other locations globally, and Petilil and Lilligant are among the few lucky Pokémon getting their Shiny debuts this time around.

Related: Pokémon Go Fest 2023: All dates, times, and locations

More specifically, Shiny Petilil and Shiny Lilligant will make their debuts during the in-person events in London and Osaka from Aug. 4 to 6 alongside Shiny Dewpider. This means ticketholders attending the events in either London or Osaka will have the first opportunity to obtain Shiny Petilil and Lilligant.

Meanwhile, the New York City event and global event for Go Fest will be debuting other new Shinies such as Skrelp and Goomy.

About the author