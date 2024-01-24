Can Barboach and Whiscash be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Barboach and its evolution Whiscash were added to Pokémon Go a long time ago, so it makes sense they’d have Shiny versions. It can appear in the wild, and there are other ways to catch it, too. Barboach is a third-generation Pokémon introduced a couple of years ago, and boasts a double-type, which makes it useful in many situations.

Recommended Videos

Barboach has Water and Ground types and evolves into Whiscash, and includes Shadow variants you can get by defeating Grunts in Pokémon Go. It appears in the wild, is boosted by Sunny and Rainy weather, and has balanced stats. You can easily get more candies by walking with Barboach, as you’re rewarded with candies for every kilometer you travel.

Can you get a shiny Barboach and Whiscash in Pokémon Go?

It’s not a rare Pokémon species. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barboach and Whiscash can be Shiny in Pokémon Go. Fortunately, it’s pretty common, so you have more chances of finding one compared to most other Pokémon species.

Still, outside of specific events or conditions that increase Barboach’s spawn rate, you’re very unlikely to find a Shiny by chance. According to The Silph Road‘s calculation, the odds are approximately one in 500 that you’ll encounter a Shiny Barboach in Pokémon Go.

You’re more likely to get one during events that boost its spawn rate or, even better, Shiny odds. This can happen during Spotlight Hours, which highlights one specific species. You can also keep your Incense for those events to increase your chances to the highest level possible. Don’t be too sure you’ll get your Shiny, though, as you still need RNG on your side.