Best Tera Type for Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Originally introduced in the second generation of the Pokémon franchise, Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion have been the Fire-type Starters of two regions—Johto in Gen II and Hisui in Legends: Arceus. And now, thanks to another big seven-star Tera Raid, Cyndaquil and its evolutions will join fellow Starter Pokémon like Charizard and Greninja in Scarlet and Violet.

This also means the Gen II Fire Starters will be able to take advantage of Tera Types, Gen IX’s unique mechanic that adds a whole new layer to Pokémon battles. Tera Types can be used to boost a Pokémon’s offense, defense, or both under certain circumstances.

Unlike other Pokémon battle mechanics in the past, Tera Types offer a lot of flexibility as every single Pokémon has 18 different Tera Types to choose from. So which one is best for the Cyndaquil evolutionary line?

Best Tera Types for Cyndaquil, Quilava, and Typhlosion in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like any other Pokémon, there’s more than just one Tera Type Typhlosion can take advantage of. In some situations, you might be looking for a Tera Type to deal some extra damage. Other times, you might need to Terastallize your Typhlosion to minimize the damage it’s about to take from an incoming attack.

As obvious as it may sound, it’s never a bad idea to start with the Fire Tera Type for Typhlosion. It has access to plenty of strong Fire-type attacks like Eruption, Flamethrower, and Heat Wave that get an additional power boost from the Fire Tera Type. For example, Typhlosion with Eruption and the Fire Tera will do massive damage under the sun while it’s at full HP.

For a more defensive Tera Type to cover Typhlosion’s weaknesses, the Grass Tera Type will turn its Ground and Water weaknesses into resistances. In addition, Grass types have a natural immunity to the popular sleep-inducing move, Spore, so it’ll help against pesky support Pokémon like Amoonguss.

Under specific circumstances, the Ghost Tera Type can also come in clutch for a Typhlosion with Eruption. To avoid being hit by Fake Out or Extreme Speed, two very common Normal-type priority moves, Typhlosion can Terastallize into a Ghost-type and hopefully get a powerful Eruption off before taking any damage.

These are the most viable Tera Types for Typhlosion: