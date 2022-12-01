With the first Tera Raid Battle event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet featuring one of the most beloved Pokémon in the franchise—Eevee—it’s not a surprise that the very next one features Gamefreak’s very own favorite child, Charizard.

In the Tera Raid Battle event taking place on Dec. 1, Charizard will be boasting a fixed Tera type in Dragon. While this makes sense, with Charizard being based on dragons and it having access to Dragon-type moves as well, is it truly the most optimal Tera type that you can give Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

There are a lot of factors that go into consideration when thinking about what Tera type you should be assigning to your Pokémon, and we will be deep-diving to uncover what the best one for Charizard actually is.

Is it simply the Dragon Tera type given to you through the Raid Battle Event? Or perhaps another type? Continue reading the rest of this guide to find out.

What is the best Tera type for Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Image via The Pokemon Company

When talking about Tera types for Pokémon, it’s a little tough to ascertain which Tera type is undoubtedly the best for a certain ‘mon, since different Tera types will fill different roles that a player might want their Pokémon to take on.

Now, with Charizard, the most common way to run this Pokémon would be to make it all-out offensive, which is playing to its strengths since its defenses are not the best. For this, the Fire Tera type is pretty much your best option.

When you choose to run Charizard with the Fire Tera type, you are boosting its Fire-type moves with a 1.5x multiplier, on top of the 1.5x multiplier it already gets through Fire-type STAB (Same-Type-Attack-Bonus). Couple this with a Charizard that has the ability Solar Power, and under the Sun weather condition, it will have its Special Attack boosted by 50 percent.

Moreover, if you use Fire-type moves, Charizard will get another 1.5x damage multiplier from the harsh sunlight.

This gives you:

1.5x damage multiplier on Fire-type moves from Fire-type STAB.

1.5x damage multiplier on Fire-type moves from Fire Terrastalization.

1.5x damage multiplier on Fire-type moves from harsh sunlight.

50 percent Special Attack boost from Charizard’s hidden ability Solar Power.

With all of these damage boosts, you should be knocking out Pokémon that resist Fire-type moves in a single hit too.

Not to mention, you turn Charizard’s four-times weakness to Rock into a two-times weakness, remove its weakness to Electricity, and give it a resistance to Ice. You also, in turn, give it a weakness to Ground, but we’d say it’s worth the trade.