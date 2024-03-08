Best teams for the Spring Cup in Pokémon Go

The Spring Cup has arrived in Pokémon Go, and it’s time for you to prepare a team to take on other players. The team you build is important, and we want to provide you with the best team choices so you earn the rewards in this heated competition.

The type of team you use comes down to playstyle, but you won’t have too many options. Like other Pokémon Go cups, similar to the Electric Cup, the Spring Cup has a series of rules you need to follow. This limits the team you can use and gives you a better idea of what Pokémon you should consider using before jumping into your first match.

The best Spring Cup teams in Pokémon Go

These are the rules for Pokémon Go‘s Spring Cup: Your Pokémon must not exceed 1,500 CP, and they have to be Water, Grass, or Fairy-type. Any other Pokémon won’t be available.

In addition, two Pokémon have been banned from this competition: Mantine and Toxapex. These Pokémon likely would have been used by nearly any Pokémon Go player, and removing them means we can expect several other choices to appear rather than always seeing these two during our bouts. It’s a great way to continue through the World of Wonders season.

Pelipper, Carbink, and Lurantis

For our first team, I recommend the ever-popular Pelipper. It’s a great choice capable of dealing Water and Flying-type damage to a Pokémon, but it might find some weaknesses against any Electric-type attacks. You can protect it with Carbink, an ideal defensive Pokémon, or swap it out for Lurantis and have Carbink as your final Pokémon. Both choices are good, depending on your opponent’s team.

You need to teach Pelipper to use Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water-type), and Hurricane. For Carbine, I recommend teaching it Rock Throw, Rock Slide, and Moonblast. Finally, teach Lurantis to use Fury Cutter, Leaf Blade, and Superpower.

Tropius, Feraligatr, and Mawile

Next, we have a more difficult Pokémon to track down, Tropius. Like Pelipper, Tropius brings Grass and Flying-type damage to this build, making it great and countering multiple Pokémon. But it does take hefty damage from any Fire-type moves, and you can prepare for this using Feraligatr, with Mawile as your final Pokémon during Pokémon Go‘s Spring Cup. You might consider using the shadow version of Feraligatr if you need more damage.

You can teach Tropius to use Air Slash, Leaf Blade, and Aerial Ace. I would teach Feraligatr to use Shadow Claw, Hydro Cannon, and Ice Beam. For Mawile, teach it to use Fire Fang, Power-up Punch, and Play Rough.

Galarian Weezing, Ferrothorn, and Araquanid

The following Pokémon team uses Galarian Weezing, a great Pokémon to have in this competition. I believe it will be one of the top competitors in the Spring Cup. To help keep your moveset unique, I recommend teaming it up with Ferrothorn and Araquanid. Because Ferrothorn is a Steel-type, using that as a final Pokémon could be a good idea, especially if your opponent exhausts their only Pokémon with Fire-type moves.

I would teach Galarian Weezing to use Fairy Wind, Overheat, and Brutal Swing. Teach Ferrothorn to use Bullet Seed, Power Whip, and Flash Cannon. Finally, teach Araquniad to use Bug Bite, Bug Buzz, and Bubble Beam.

Empoleon, Venusaur, and Poliwrath

I have Empoleon as the first combatant for this team, capable of dealing some decent damage and proving to be a difficult Pokémon to beat because it’s a Steel-type. But it always pays to prepare for trouble, and the always-durable Venusaur can be your final Pokémon to hold the line. You can swap Empoleon out for Poliwrath if things get dire.

Empoleon can learn Steel Wing, Hydro Cannon, and Drill Peck. For Venusaur, teach it to use Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, and Sludge Bomb. Finally, for Poliwrath, teach it to use Counter, Dynamic Punch, and Icy Wind.

Serperior, Lanturn, and Walrein

The last team I recommend trying out for Pokémon Go‘s Spring Cup features Serperior as your first Pokémon. It’s a great, durable Pokémon with great Grass and Flying-type attacks that you can use against multiple Pokémon. To protect it, switch it out for Lanturn when battling any Pokémon with Flying-type moves, and then finish off your team with the unstoppable Walrein.

You can teach Serperior to use Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, and Aerial Ace. Lanturn can learn to use Spark, Surf, and Thunderbolt. The last Pokémon, Walrein, can learn to use Powder Snow, Icicle Spear, and Earthquake.