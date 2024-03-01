Best teams for the Electric Cup in Pokémon Go

When it comes to picking out a team for the Electric Cup in Pokémon Go, there are several options for you. But with so many choices, it can be challenging to nail down the best team you should use and what Pokémon you should use.

Like every Battle League cup, the Electric Cup gives you a few limitations you have to follow. You need to follow these rules so your team can compete, and you also want to ensure you optimize your choices. Not every team is a good choice, and some are better than others, based on their moveset and how they synergize with other Pokémon. Let’s list some of the best teams you should use in Pokémon Go‘s Electric Cup.

Best Pokémon teams to use in Pokémon Go‘s Electric Cup

You can only use Electric-types in the Electric Cup. Image via the Pokémon Company

You need to follow two rules in Pokémon Go‘s Electric Cup: You can only use Electric-type Pokémon, and they cannot exceed 1,500. If your team follows these rules, they can compete, and you can face off against other Pokémon Go players.

However, there are four banned Pokémon that you cannot use during the Electric Cup. Stunfisk, Heliolisk, Charjabug, and Vikavolt have been banned, and you won’t be able to use these Pokémon. They’ve likely been banned to prevent them from dominating the Electric Cup at the start of the World of Wonders season, and it’s never bad to see some obviously powerful Pokémon not competing. Thankfully, we’ve created some teams that you can use to make fighting in the Electric Cup that much easier.

Galvantula, Luxray, and Minun

Luxray is a solid attacker for the Electric Cup. Image via the Pokémon Company

For our first team, I recommend having Galvantula at the front of your group. It’s ideal for taking down some of the more formidable foes you can expect to encounter in Pokémon Go‘s Electric Cup, but it won’t last long. You want to bring Luxray with you as the one you switch into combat and then have Minun as your final Pokémon. Of these three choices, Minun is a solid Pokémon to have as a primary defender, holding the line against an opponent.

You want to teach Galvantula to use Volt Switch, Discharge, and Lunge. You can teach Luxray the moves Spark, Wild Charge, and Psychic. For Minun, make sure it knows to use Spark, Thunderbolt, and Grass Knot.

Hisuian Electrode, Rotom (Frost), and Flaaffy

Flaaffy can switch out as a reliable attacker in the Electric Cup. Image via the Pokémon Company

The next team highlights Hisuian Electrode, a Grass and Electric-type Pokémon. For Pokémon Go‘s Electric Cup, Hisuian Electrode is a great choice, given its moveset and access to a Grass-type move. As a potential switch, use Flaaffy when Hisuain Electrode has too much pressure, and then hold onto Rotom (Frost) as your final line of defense. It can be risky to have Rotom (Frost) and Hisuain Electrode on the same team as they’re both weak to Fire-type moves, and you may want to switch these two out or use a different Rotom form.

You can teach Hisuian Electrode to use Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, and Energy Ball. I recommend teaching Rotom (Frost) to use Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt, and Blizzard. Finally, teach Flaaffy to use Tackle, Discharge, and Trailblaze.

Alolan Graveler, Dedenne, and Eelektross

Use Dedenne as a defensive option in the Electric Cup. Image via the Pokémon Company

For this team, I like using Alolan Graveler, a Rock and Electric-type Pokémon. While it’s not a Ground-type Pokémon, it can use Rock-type moves that could offset your opponent in the Electric Cup. When it starts to take too much damage, swap it out for Eelektross, and then hold onto Dedenne as your final Pokémon. Dedenne can use Fairy-type moves to do more damage against opponents, and Eelektross is another strong choice because it can use Dragon Claw, a powerful Dragon-type move that can bypass Electric-type defenses.

I recommend teaching Alolan Graveler to use Volt Switch, Stone Edge, and Rock Blast. You want to teach Dedenne to use Thunder Shock, Discharge, and Play Rough. Eelektross can learn to use Spark, Dragon Claw, and Thunderbolt.

Manectric, Electivire, and Raichu

Manectric is a great starting Pokémon for any team in the Electric Cup. Image via the Pokémon Company

This team has Manectric as the primary Pokémon that you want to use at the beginning of the engagement. Unfortunately, while it has fantastic attack power, it has meager defenses. I recommend using the Shadow version of Manectric to optimize it, and then switch it out for Electrivire. These two Pokémon have relatively low defenses, and using the Shadow versions can potentially overwhelm your opponent. Use Raichu as your final line of defense, soaking up the damage.

Manectric can learn to use Snarl, Wild Charge, and Psychic Fangs. You want to teach Electrivire to use Thunder Shock, Ice Punch, and Wild Charge. The last Pokémon your team, Raichu, can learn to use Volt Switch, Wild Charge, and Trailblaze.

Ampharos, Togedemaru, and Zebstrika

Ampharos can be the first Pokémon you use on a team in the Electric Cup. Image via the Pokémon Company

The final team I want to highlight uses Ampharos as your first Pokémon. It has a solid mixture of attack and defense stats, making it a great choice to start a battle. When it gets too low, swap it out for Zebstrika and clean up your foes. I strongly recommend having Togedemaru as your final Pokémon because it is a Steel-type and capable of withstanding various attacks, making it one of the stronger choices you can use in Pokémon Go‘s Electric Cup.

You want to teach Ampharos the attacks Volt Switch, Thunder Punch, and Trailblaze. I recommend teaching Togedemaru to use Thunder Shock, Fell Stinger, and Wild Charge. Finally, teach Zebstrika to use Spark, Wild Charge, and Flame Charge.