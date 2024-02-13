Best raid counters and weaknesses for Enamorus Incarnate Forme in Pokémon Go

Enamorus Incarnate Forme debuts to Pokémon Go, and you can defeat it in battle by challenging it to a raid. Before queuing up for one, it’s important to make sure you go through your team to filter out the best choices to use against this foe.

You can expect to focus on a handful of Enamorus Incarnate Forme’s weaknesses during this battle. If you bring the incorrect Pokémon, don’t expect to last long in this fight, and you’ll have to refresh your team for a second attempt. Hopefully, you bring a few friends with you to conquer this challenge. Here’s what you need to know about every Enamorus Incarnate Forme weakness and the best Pokémon counters to beat it in Pokémon Go.

All Enamorus Incarnate Forme weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Enamorus Incarnate Forme is a Flying and Fairy-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It is weak against Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type attacks but resistant against Bug, Dragon, Fighting, Ground, Dark, and Grass-type moves.

Enamorus has no preferred weakness, so any Pokémon with Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type moves are your best choices. To help curate your team more, it’s important to know what Enamorus can use in this fight: Fairy Wind, Astonish, Zen Headbutt, Fly, Dazzling Gleam, and Grass Knot. Enamorus makes its debut in Elite Raids and the Carnival of Love, so expect a hefty challenge, and that means bringing other players with you to work together and defeat it.

The best Pokémon you should use against Enamorus are Steel-types such as Metagross, even though they are weak against Astonish. However, other Rock and Electric-type Pokémon, like Rampardos, Rhyperior, and Raikou, would be a good choice. Although Enamorus is a glass cannon in combat, it can withstand the heaviest attacks during a raid. You can still expect it to do well during the Master and Ultra League cups in Pokémon Go.

Best Pokémon counters to Enamorus Incarnate Forme in Pokémon Go

When picking the best Pokémon against Enamorus Incarnate Forme, I know Metagross, Rhyperior, and Mamoswine are your best choices.

As mentioned, Metagross is a Steel and Psychic-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Not too many attacks can damage Metagross, but it is weak against Enamorus’ one Ghost-type attack, Astonish. Thankfully, this isn’t a huge ding against Metagross, and it stands out as one of the best options you should expect to use during these raid battles. Make sure to teach Metagross the fast move Bullet Punch and the charged moves Meteor Mash and Earthquake.

Next we have Rhyperior, a Ground and Rock-type Pokémon. Whenever I consider a Rock-type Pokémon to use in a Pokémon Go raid, my go-to option is Rhyperior, and it’s a stand-out choice against Enamorus. Unfortunately, it is weak against Enamrous’ Grass Knot attack, which will be a massive disadvantage during a raid. The best moveset to teach Rhyperior is the fast move Smack Down and the charged moves Rock Wrecker and Stone Edge.

The final Pokémon I recommend to counter Enamorus is Mamoswine, a Rock and Ice-type Pokémon. Like Enamorus, Mamoswine is a glass cannon and can’t take too much punishment during a raid battle. However, it can do a tremendous amount of damage in nearly any Pokémon Go battle in a short time, making it a solid option to help chip down Enamorus’ health. The best moveset to teach Mamoswine is the fast move Mud-Slap and the charged moves Stone Edge and High Horsepower.

You need to use a full six Pokémon team when battling against Enamorus Incarnate Forme during a raid. Here’s a list of several other Pokémon you can use to fill out the rest of your Pokémon Go team.

Aerodactyl

Diance

Electrivire

Excadrill

Galarian Darmanitan

Gengar

Jirachi

Magnezone

Manectric

Melmetal

Mewtwo

Nihilego

Raikou

Rampardos

Rayquaza

Tyranitar

Weavile

Xurkitree

You can catch Enamorus Incarnate Forme after defeating it in a raid, likely alongside other Pokémon Go friends. We can confirm that Enamorus Incarnate Forme’s debut does not have a Shiny version available. I expect Niantic to release the Shiny form when it next appears in a future event.