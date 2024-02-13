Can you catch a Shiny Enamorus Incarnate Forme in Pokémon Go?

When it comes to catching Pokémon in Pokémon Go, there’s nothing better than hunting down a Shiny form and adding it to your collection. But not every Pokémon in the mobile game has a Shiny form, and you might be wondering if you can catch one for Enamorus Incarnate Forme.

If a Pokémon makes a debut to Pokémon Go, the community is curious to see if there’s any way they can catch a Shiny version. Enamorus Incarnate Forme is set to appear during the Carnival of Love event, and for those who go out of their way to encounter one, how good are your odds of catching a Shiny version in Pokémon Go?

Does Enamorus Incarnate Forme have a Shiny version in Pokémon Go?

I can confirm that Enamorus Incarnate Forme’s debut during Pokémon Go‘s Carnival of Love event does not have an available Shiny form. Anyone who attempts to challenge it during the limited Elite Raid battles won’t have a chance, which means we can expect to see a Shiny form in a future event.

Withholding a Shiny version for a Pokémon is a traditional step for Niantic. Usually, they wait for a year or two before a Pokémon’s Shiny form releases, with some taking even longer than that. However, some special raid Pokémon get around this exception, such as Hisuian Decidueye, as the previous Hisuian Pokémon who received raids also had a same-day Shiny release. It looks like Enamorus was unable to get around this exception. I expect to see it the next time it appears in raids, likely when it becomes available to the standard five-star encounters in Pokémon Go.

For anyone who wants to add Enamorus, a powerful Fairy-type glass cannon to your team, the Carnival of Love is the time to do it. You have a limited time to catch it featured in Elite Raids, but if you’d rather wait until it becomes more widely available, it should appear in five-star raids for Pokémon Go. This has happened with other Elite Raid Pokémon, namely Regidrago and Regieleki, several months after their debut.

However, Regidrago and Regieleki did not receive their Shiny versions during this second round of Pokémon Go raids. I imagine Enamorus will suffer a similar practice. Still, the second round of five-star raids should release its Shiny version alongside a unique event. Given how Niantic traditionally patterns their content, this is my best guess, which means we won’t get a Shiny Enamorus for quite some time.