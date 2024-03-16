Best Primal Kyogre raid counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go

When it comes to taking on Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go, several Pokémon are ideal for the job. It’s all about knowing which Pokémon are best to counter Primal Kyogre and its weaknesses.

Recommended Videos

Although Primal Kyogre will be a tough fight for any Pokémon Go player, having other players alongside you helps your chances. You should expect at least five other Pokémon Go players fighting with you to take down Primal Kyogre, especially if you’re trying to catch it before it disappears.

All Primal Kyogre weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Primal Kyogre is one of the tougher raid Pokémon to beat in Pokémon Go. Image via the Pokémon Company

Primal Kyogre is a Water-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go. It’s weak against Electric and Grass-type attacks and resistant to Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type moves. Because of your limited options, prioritizing Electric and Grass-type Pokémon should be your priority for this battle. Thankfully, you’re not battling against the Shadow version of Kyogre.

Of the two choices, Grass-type Pokémon are best for this battle. Not only are their attacks super-effective against Primal Kyogre, they won’t take as much damage from its Water-type moves, and Primal Kyogre has several. Its other attacks are Thunder and Ice-types, meaning you don’t have to worry too much about Primal Kyogre countering your team in Pokémon Go.

All Primal Kyogre attacks in Pokémon Go

These are all the attacks Primal Kyogre will against you and other players during the Pokémon Go raid.

Blizzard

Hydro Pump

Origin Pulse

Surf

Thunder

Waterfall

Best Pokémon counters to Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go

You should include a few heavy hitters on your team to counter Primal Kyogre, and the best choices are Mega Sceptile, Zarude, and Zekrom.

Mega Sceptile is one of the better options for fighting against Primal Kyogre. If you have to use a Mega Pokémon, Mega Sceptile is the best choice, as it can boost other Grass-type Pokémon during battle. It’s an ideal pick for this battle, and to optimize its moveset, make sure to teach it Fury Cutter for its fast move and Frenzy Plant and Leaf Blade for its charged moves.

Next, I recommend grabbing Zarude. Although not many players have Zarude, it’s very powerful here. Zarude can use a variety of Grass-type moves that make it easy to counter Primal Kyogre. The best moveset includes Vine Whip as its fast move, and Power Whip and Energy Ball as its charged moves.

The final Pokémon I recommend is Zekrom, an Electric/Dragon-type. Although Zekrom isn’t a Grass-type, it’s a fantastic Electric-type that can deal heavy damage to Primal Kyogre. It takes normal damage from any Water-type move, so keep that in mind during the battle. The best moveset to teach Zekrom is Charge Beam as its fast move and Fusion Bolt and Wild Charge as its charged moves.

If you don’t have these Pokémon, consider some of the other options. I recommend any of the following when you face off against Primal Kyogre in Pokémon Go:

Cacturne

Kartana

Luxray

Magnezone

Manectric

Mega Rayquaza

Raikou

Tangrowth

Thundurus

Torterra

Venusaur

Victreebel

Xurkitree

Zebstrika

You have a chance to catch a standard Kyogre after beating Primal Kyogre while also getting Primal Energy for this Pokémon. There’s also a chance you might encounter a Shiny Kyogre if you’re lucky.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more