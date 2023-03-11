Best Nature for Wo-Chien in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are four Treasures of Ruin hidden throughout the Paldea region. Among them is Wo-Chien, the swampy snail with special wooden tablets as its shell who can be unleashed by tracking down all of the Ominous Purple Stakes across Paldea.

Wo-Chien and the rest of the Treasures of Ruin will enter the competitive VGC format for the first time ever when Series 3 begins in April. With Wo-Chien making its VGC debut soon, players are putting together the best builds and seeing if they’ll be viable for the upcoming series.

A Pokémon’s Nature is one of the most important things to consider while creating competitive builds. Here are Wo-Chien’s best Natures.

Best Natures for Wo-Chien in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Unlike Chien-Pao and Chi-Yu, who are both hard-hitting offensive threats, Wo-Chien has a bit more versatility and bulk behind it. Wo-Chien’s best stats are its Special Defense at 135 and its Defense at 100. Its Attack and Special Attack pale in comparison to the strongest Pokémon in the format, but it’s something we can still work with thanks to its signature Ability, Tablets of Ruin. This Ability lowers the Attack stat of every other Pokémon on the field, essentially bringing their physical damage output down closer to Wo-Chien’s level.

For a super bulky Wo-Chien, you can go with a positive Defense or Special Defense Nature. With boosted defenses, it would be great in a supportive role with moves like Reflect, Light Screen, Taunt, and Pollen Puff. Having access to the move Ruination also works perfectly with a bulky Wo-Chien because it quickly cuts down the target’s HP without having to invest in Attack or Special Attack.

When it comes to Speed, Wo-Chien is pretty slow compared to common Pokémon in the format. It would therefore function well under Trick Room, which allows slower Pokémon to move first for five turns. In this case, you would want Wo-Chien to have a negative Speed Nature to make it as slow as possible for Trick Room.

See the list below for all the Natures to consider for Wo-Chien in VGC.