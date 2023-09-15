Best Nature for Ogerpon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Ogerpon is the mascot of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC, and like other Legendary Pokémon in the franchise, it’s quite strong in battle.

Once you get to the end of the main story, you’ll have an opportunity to not only battle Ogerpon but also catch it after beating it successfully.

The unique part about Ogerpon is its four masks—Wellspring, Hearthflame, Cornerstone, and of course Teal. The Legendary Pokémon’s typing and Ability will change depending on which mask it’s wearing, making it more flexible in terms of how you want to use it in battle. And one of the things you’ll need to consider is which Nature is best for your Ogerpon since Natures can have a huge positive or negative effect in battle.

Best Natures for Ogerpon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC

Ogerpon has pretty good stats all around as a Legendary Pokémon, but the two that stand out the most are its Attack and Speed. Its worst stat is by far its Special Attack, so there’s no point in focusing on improving that area or teaching it special moves. This means you can give it a Nature that lowers its Special Attack without negatively impacting it in battle.

At the same time, you can play to Ogerpon’s strengths and give it a Nature that boosts either its Attack or Speed. This leaves you with two Nature options—Adamant or Jolly. Adamant boosts Attack and lowers Special Attack, while Jolly boosts Speed and lowers Special Attack.

Both of these Natures suit Ogerpon no matter which mask it’s wearing. However, they especially go well with the Teal Mask because of Ogerpon’s Defiant ability and Embody Aspect ability when Terastallized. Defiant sharply raises Ogerpon’s Attack when one of its stats drops, and Embody Aspect boosts its Speed with the mask.

Similarly, an Adamant Nature also works perfectly with the Hearthflame Mask, which makes Embody Aspect boost Ogerpon’s Attack when Terastallized.

If you want Ogerpon to hit as hard as possible, go with an Adamant nature. With 120 base Attack, an Adamant Ogerpon will be dishing out a lot of damage with strong moves like Power Whip, Superpower, Wood Hammer, and its signature move, Ivy Cudgel.

If you’d rather focus on outspeeding your opponent, Jolly is the way to go. Ogerpon’s 110 base Speed doesn’t necessarily make it the fastest Pokémon around, but if it gets the Embody Aspect boost from the Teal Mask, it will be moving first a lot of the time.

Once you decide on Adamant or Jolly, find the right Nature Mint and use it on Ogerpon to give it the edge in battle.

