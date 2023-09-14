Can Ogrepon be shiny in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Legendary Pokémon are always going to be some of the most popular in any Pokémon game and for Scarlet and Violet’s DLC, The Teal Mask, this is no different.

Ogerpon is the new cover star of The Teal Mask and during your adventures through the game’s new story is a species that you’ll have to get acquainted with. Of course, there is a point where you can catch this legendary creature so you’re probably wondering, will there be any chance of a shiny encounter?

Pokémon has at times allowed legendary Pokémon to be caught in shiny form, while others have been locked from the jump.

Can Ogrepon be shiny in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Ogrepon in battle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sadly, you won’t be getting any spectacular shiny surprises during your time with Ogerpon in Scarlet and Violet’s DLC The Teal Mask.

This static Pokémon is shiny-locked, as are most of the others in this new DLC, including the three featured foes Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. I was a little disappointed when I first found this out so I can imagine many of you are too.

While it’s doubtful a shiny form for Ogerpon will be added anytime soon, it is possible this version will launch as some kind of distribution Pokémon in the future.

In Sword and Shield DLC shiny versions of the three legendary birds were released as rewards for competing in online competitions, so fans can keep their fingers crossed for Ogerpon to get this treatment

The silver lining here is while it doesn’t have a shiny version, Ogerpon has four different looks courtesy of its four masks. If you want to mix up its appearance, you can do it that way.

