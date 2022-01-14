Shiny Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres revealed for Pokémon Sword and Shield

Competitors in the upcoming 2022 International Challenge are getting a bonus.

To incentivize players, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have revealed a new giveaway series for the Pokémon Sword and Shield International Challenge.

Anyone who competes in the 2022 International Challenge throughout February, March, and April will receive access to distribution for Shiny Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres.

The Shiny variants of the Galarian birds all feature color schemes reminiscent of their Kantonian counterparts. The gifted Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, and Galarian Moltres will all be level 70 and include movesets that feature their signature attacks, Freezing Glare, Thunderous Kick, and Fiery Wrath.

In order to obtain the Shiny Galarian birds, players will need to compete in each of the February, March, and April iterations of the 2022 International Challenge. One Pokémon will be distributed per event, starting with Galarian Articuno during the 2022 International Challenge February.

Here are the dates you will need to know if you plan to claim your Gift Pokémon.