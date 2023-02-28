Best Nature for Iron Leaves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Iron Leaves, one of the latest additions to the Paradox lineup, was revealed on Pokémon Day along with new DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Like the other Iron Paradox Pokémon, Iron Leaves is a Violet-exclusive with a robotic build resembling a familiar Pokémon from a past generation. In this case, Iron Leaves is the futuristic Paradox counterpart of Virizion, one of the Swords of Justice from Gen V.

The designs of Iron Leaves and Virizion are pretty similar aside from the Paradox Pokémon’s robot aesthetic.

But despite how much they look like one another, they have very different secondary types, stats, and move pools. While Virizion is more of a mixed attacker or supportive ‘mon with exceptionally high Special Defense, Iron Leaves is instead a pure physical attacker with reasonable bulk and Speed behind it.

Now that Iron Leaves has been released in a limited Pokémon Violet Tera Raid event, players can catch it to give their team an extra boost in physical strength. This naturally raises a lot of questions about the new Paradox Pokémon.

Shiny hunters might be wondering if Iron Leaves can be Shiny, while players who prioritize battling will care more about the best Nature for the robot antelope.

Best Natures for Iron Leaves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A quick glance at Iron Leaves’ base stats will tell you it’s destined to be a powerful physical attacker. Its Attack stat is 130, which naturally beats out other viable physical attackers like Brute Bonnet and ties with Garchomp. It’s also the only Pokémon that gets access to Psyblade, an incredibly powerful physical attack when used in Electric Terrain.

To take full advantage of its signature move and high Attack stat, it’s in your best interest to give Iron Leaves a Nature that further boosts its Attack.

And while it might not be as physically strong as other popular Paradox Pokémon like Iron Hands or Great Tusk, Iron Leaves has more well-rounded defenses to survive both physical and special attacks. For a bulkier Iron Leaves build, go with a positive Defense or Special Defense Nature.

With a pitiful base 70 Special Attack, it’s definitely not worth investing any Nature or EVs in that stat. Instead, you’ll want to choose a Nature that decreases its Special Attack since it won’t be hitting on the special side anyway.

Below, you’ll find all of the best natures to consider for Iron Leaves.