Greninja and its full evolutionary line are finally available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet thanks to the latest seven-star Tera Raid event—Unrivaled Greninja. This also means the Water/Dark-type will once again be usable in competitive play, which should have players looking to get the best Nature for Froakie, Frogadier, and Greninja.

Unlike some mostly offensively orientated Pokémon, Greninja actually has some depth to its movepool and stats that allow it to play the role of both a physical and special attacker.

This means you don’t need to strictly abide by one option when training your team, as a mixed attacker opens the door to plenty of other strategies—especially when you take into account Greninja’s ability.

Best Nature for Froakie, Frogadier, and Greninja in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Natures are important when it comes to optimizing stats for every Pokemon, as they augment two stats at a time—improving one while degrading the other. There are also Natures that apply no changes, letting the Pokemon’s base stats speak for themselves.

It has been a full two generations since we have seen Greninja available to use in a competitive sense, and in Gen VI it was a true threat at all levels.

And, while it doesn’t have Battle Bond as an option this time around, Protean still allows Greninja to swap its type to that of the move it is using in order to deal more damage or play some workaround games with incoming attacks.

Most of the time you will want to capitalize on Greninja’s Speed stat without compromising your primary offensive options. So whether you decide to go mixed or specifically spec into physical or special, here are the best Natures to choose from. Though you can always change it using Nature Mints later.