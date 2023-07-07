Whether it’s through Pokémon HOME or seven-star Tera Raids, it’s now possible to obtain Fennekin, Braixen, and Delphox in Scarlet and Violet. These three foxes are the Fire-type Starters of Gen VI’s Kalos region, making them pretty strong Pokémon.

Now that players can battle with the fire foxes in the Gen IX games, it’s good to know which Natures work for them. After all, the right Natures will greatly benefit them, while the worst ones could actually hurt them.

What is the best Nature for Fennekin, Braixen, and Delphox in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The three best stats of Delphox’s evolutionary line are Special Attack, Speed, and Special Defense, so a boost in any of those areas would be quite beneficial. And it definitely won’t mind a cut in its lackluster Attack stat

With Special Attack being its highest stat, Delphox thrives with a Modest Nature, which increases Special Attack and lowers Attack. For a super offensive Delphox, pair its Modest Nature with strong attacks like Flamethrower and Psychic.

If you’re looking for a speedier Delphox, go with Timid for its Nature to boost its Speed and lower its Attack. This won’t make it the fastest Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, but it would still be able to outspeed common competitive picks like Urshifu, Garchomp, and Annihilape.

For a bulkier build, a Calm Nature will raise its Special Defense and lower its Attack. You can combine this with Calm Mind or Nasty Plot to set up, or play a more supportive role with Light Screen, Reflect, Will-O-Wisp, and Helping Hand.

