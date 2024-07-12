Best moveset for Marshadow in Pokémon Go

When using powerful Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you’ll want to teach them the strongest moves they can learn. Every Pokémon can only learn a handful of attacks, and the same goes for Marshadow, an exclusive encounter during the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 event.

As a Mythical Pokémon, Marshadow is a rare Pokémon to catch. It won’t show up often, and teaching it the correct attacks is essential when you do get one. Surprisingly, Marshadow is a formidable opponent in Pokémon Go, and you should expect to see it in the Master League as a regular option for players who get it. If you plan to use Marshadow on your team, it’s time to learn the best moveset for this Pokémon and what makes it strong.

Marshadow’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Marshadow is a strong Pokémon due to it being a Fighting and Ghost-type. Image via Niantic

When picking out the best moves for Marshadow, you want to teach it the fast move Counter and the charged moves Close Combat and Ice Punch. These are the best choices you can go with for Marshadow in Pokémon Go, leaning into it being a Fighting-type, but you don’t have to rely on any Ghost-type attacks. You can catch Marshadow during its debut in the Pokémon Go Fest 2024 Global event.

For the fast move, Counter is by far the best option to go with. It’s been a strong Fighting-type option for many Pokémon Go players. The other two possibilities Marshadow could go with, Poison Jab and Sucker Punch, don’t quite hit the mark. There are arguments for using a Marshadow with Poison Jab, but I’d recommend sticking with Counter as the two are nearly identical. Counter, however, gives Marshadow more energy to use its stronger charged attacks. Unfortunately for trainers, Sucker Punch isn’t a reasonably good Dark-type move for Marshadow, and you’re better off avoiding it.

Now, for the charged attacks, there are far more choices for your Marshadow. These are all the charged attacks you can teach Marshadow in Pokémon Go.

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

Fire Punch (Fire-type)

Ice Punch (Ice-type)

Rock Slide (Rock-type)

Thunder Punch (Electric-type)

Between these five choices, Fire Punch, Ice Punch, and Thunder Punch have the same stats, dealing 55 damage to opponents, with a 40 energy requirement. The only difference is the type of damage they do, and because Marshadow is weak against Fairy, Flying, Ghost, and Psychic-types, an Ice-type attack is the best option, capable of countering Dragon, Flying, Grass, and Ground-type Pokémon.

The final charged attack option is Rock Slide and Close Combat. Close Combat is the stronger choice of these two, dealing 100 damage for 45 energy. Rock Slide doesn’t match it, dealing 75 damage for 45. But Close Combat does have a significant debuff, lowering Marshadow’s attack by two ranks every time you use it. Although it’s a debuff that can stack up, the sheer damage from Close Combat makes it a superior choice in Pokémon Go.

Is Marshadow good in Pokémon Go?

Stacking all of the attacks together and Marshadow’s peak stats, it’s a commendable Pokémon to join the growing Pokémon Go roster. While it’s a solid choice for high-level play in the mobile game, I don’t recommend using it in the Great or Ultra Leagues. Instead, keep it in the Master League, where it can face off against some of the strongest Pokémon in the game. You can also expect to regularly use it in five-star and Mega Raids.

