If you’ve found and caught Charcadet in Pokémon Violet and evolved it into Ceruledge (it’s an exclusive), chances are you intend to use it in the end game. That’s because the Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon is a heavy hitter.

And let’s be honest, it’s one of the coolest looking Pokémon too.

To get the most out of it, though, you’ll want to put it through some tedious but rewarding EV training, and give it a held item that plays into its strengths or improves its weaknesses.

More specifically, you’ll want Ceruledge to use held items that enhance Fire and Ghost-type moves, enhance Attack (which is its strongest stat), or enhance its power in general.

What are the best held items for Ceruledge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

For general use, these five held items will make Ceruledge leave even more of a mark in battle:

Charcoal: Boosts power of Fire-type moves

Boosts power of Fire-type moves Choice Band: Boosts Attack but limits Pokémon to one move per battle

Boosts Attack but limits Pokémon to one move per battle Life Orb: Boosts the power but makes each one costs a bit of HP

Boosts the power but makes each one costs a bit of HP Spell Tag: Boosts power of Ghost-type moves

Boosts power of Ghost-type moves Weakness Policy: Boosts Attack and Special Attack when hit with super-effective move

Image via The Pokémon Company

You can purchase Charcoal, Choice Band, Life Orb, and Weakness Policy from the Delibird Presents store in Mesagoza, while Spell Tag is only available at the branch in Cascarrafa.

No matter which one you choose, it will set you back 20,000 Pokédollars. But it will make a world of difference in battle, especially for those who want to maximize Ceruledge’s damage output.