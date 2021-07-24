Best Gengar build in Pokémon UNITE

None of Gengar’s stats may look too overwhelming, but beware—the scariest part of this tricky Pokémon is its combo potential that will leave you looking at a respawn timer in seconds.

The Kanto region’s spooky ghosts, Gastly, Haunter, and Gengar, join the starting lineup of Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE, and bring with them the tricks that have made them some of the most popular Pokémon in the series. Holding true to their main series appearances, these Pokémon are quite frail though deal massive damage if left unchecked.

These Pokémon are classified as expert-level Speedsters, which describes them very well. Players just getting used to this line may find themselves in bad situations often due to their inability to survive in most fights, as they boast one of the lowest defensive statlines in the game. But with that poor defense comes incredible potential for offense, though like their expert-level classification implies, none of these Pokémon is easy to master.

Purchasing a Gengar Unite License will set players back a whopping 10,000 Aeos coins. To be sure that Gengar will be worth the purchase, players should try out Gengar and its pre-evolutions in the Practice Area.

With some of the best combos in the game, Gengar thrives within the jungle and being a constant nuisance to opponents all over the map. Here’s the best build for the Shadow Pokémon that takes advantage of its glass cannon potential:

Items

Held Items

Wise Glasses

Gengar’s attack power is high, but it could be higher. In Pokémon UNITE, all of Gengar’s moves are classified as special attacks, meaning the Wise Glasses are the best choice to boost this type of damage. Even a small boost to its special attack can make a huge difference in its game-defining Sludge Bomb + Hex combo, so players looking to utilize Gengar should level up the Wise Glasses as much as they can.

Shell Bell

Like other junglers in UNITE, Gengar struggles with self-sustain. While this isn’t a huge issue due to the sheer damage output that Gengar has, this lack of sustain may stop combos before they’re completed. Thankfully, this game’s version of the Shell Bell rewards Gengar for dishing out constant special attacks, granting it a little HP back each time one of its move successfully strikes an opponent. And with the resets that Gengar gets with its kit, the Shell Bell will certainly be in effect often.

Float Stone

Since Gengar thrives within the jungle, it’s best to ensure that it can do so freely. Thankfully the Float Stone passively provides Gengar with all of the additional speed it needs to venture from camp to camp, as well as invade opponents in the side lanes. The Float Stone does come at a cost, however, as it boosts Gengar’s attack stat in the process—a stat that this Pokémon does not utilize when dealing damage outside of basic attacks.

Battle Items

Fluffy Tail

Gengar has very little problems clearing camps, but there’s always room to do so quicker. The Fluffy Tail and its vital stun and damage increase to Wild Pokémon is exceptionally helpful while Gengar is still a Gastly or Haunter, as they do not have full access to the combos that Gengar does. The item even has pay-offs late-game, since it will affect Drednaw and Rotom camps—even giving you and your team an edge against Zapdos.

Slow Smoke

Another one of Gengar’s flaws is its inability to open situations where the rest of its team can engage. If the player isn’t planning to go in and defeat an opponent in one fell swoop, Gengar may be on the receiving end of some unexpected visitors ready to take advantage of its low defenses. One way that Gengar can be a team player is by taking the Slow Smoke, which slows opponents in an area for a short duration. That way Gengar can set up beneficial situations for itself that not only can it escape if needed, but its teammates will be able to capitalize easily as well.

Moves

Level one: Will-O-Wisp

The name of UNITE’s early game in the jungle is fast clears. While Gastly struggles a bit in early clearing, Will-O-Wisp provides additional chip damage with its burn on top of the damage the move already does to handedly take down Ludicolo and Bouffalant camps. Should an opponent venture too far into your territory, it will also do enough damage to scare them away.

Level five: Sludge Bomb

When Gastly evolves into Haunter, it gains access to the powerful move Sludge Bomb. Although Will-O-Wisp’s burn chip damage is taken away, it is replaced by Sludge Bomb’s poison. This may not seem substantial at first, but when combined with the next optimal move, the true power of these Pokémon is unleashed.

Level seven: Hex

With access to both Sludge Bomb and Hex, Haunter and Gengar become unstoppable. Like in the main series titles, Hex does boosted damage to Pokémon inflicted by status conditions, like poison. Since Sludge Bomb poisons opponents each time it’s used, Hex will always do tremendous damage. In addition to this increased damage, Hex allows Haunter and Genger to teleport to a targeted location and, after successfully attacking, it reduces its own cooldown—making this powerful combo available for use once more almost instantly.

Level nine: Phantom Ambush

Gengar’s Unite Move, Phantom Ambush, doesn’t do damage initially, rather opting to give the Shadow Pokémon a dash and increased movement speed. However, if used again it deals massive damage to Pokémon in an area-of-effect and slows their movement speed, opening them up for further damage from the Sludge Bomb + Hex combo and ensuring that Gengar is fast enough to catch its prey.