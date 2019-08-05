The best cards to pull from Pokémon Trading Card Game’s Sun & Moon: Unified Minds expansion set

The Pokémon TCG Unified Minds expansion set is upon us, offering over 200 different cards to give some much-needed firepower to different types of decks.

Some cards, however, are more valuable than others. And with so many different potential cards that can be acquired, it’s good to know which ones to look out for.

To get you in the swing of things for the set’s upcoming release, as well as the prerelease events being held around the country at the end of July, we’ve compiled a list of the best and most coveted cards you should keep your eyes on.

Misty’s Favor

This card allows you to search for three support cards and put them in your hand from your deck, making it ideal to use to get some much-needed firepower. Like a lot of the cards on this list, there’s a holo and full-art variant available that you should definitively keep an eye out for.

Blue’s Tactics

Blue’s Tactics is a Trainer card that allows you to draw cards from your deck to your hand until you have eight of them in total. As you can imagine, this card is best used when you have no or few cards in your hand, letting you draw a ton at once to likely get everything you need.

Mewtwo and Mew GX

This is the flagship card of the set and the perfect TAG TEAM card for any Psychic-themed deck. Mewtwo and Mew GX is sure to terrify the competitive scene when it’s released due to the insane amount of power in its Miraculous Duo DX move.

Cherish Ball

Cherish Ball is a card that is a limited print that allows you to search for any GX Pokémon in your deck and add it to your hand.

Considering how many competitive decks use GX creatures, the chance to instantly grab the one you need makes it a high-profile card that is also very experienced and hard to come by.