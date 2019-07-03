The Pokemon Unified Minds TCG Full Set List has been revealed

With just under a month to go until the next Pokemon Trading Card Game Expansion Set, Unified Minds, releases on Aug. 2, the full set list has been revealed courtesy of the guys over on Bulbapedia and Pokébeach.

The set, as many expected, includes cards from the GG End, Sky Legend, and Miracle Twin Japanese sets in one package and while most of the cards from the three sets are available in Unified Minds, it appears that certain cards have been kept for the Hidden Fates expansion set coming late August, including the sought after Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno TAG TEAM card.

Obviously, the main pull of the set as with others is the TAG TEAM cards available, with Mew and Mewtwo sure to be highly sought after, but there are other note worthy cards fans should get hyped over.

The obvious stand out cards include Blues Tactics, a Trainer card that allows you to draw cards from your deck to your hand until you have eight of them in total and is sure to get a Full Art variant in the set.

Mistys Favor, a card that lets you search for three support cards and put them in your hand, is another one fans will be keen to get their hands on. It is also one of the biggest sets of the year to be released, with over 200 cards to collect in total, making a Master set increasingly difficult to collect.