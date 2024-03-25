Baby Pokémon are taking over Scarlet and Violet Mass Outbreaks with a special twist

With Easter right around the corner, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Mass Outbreak event will feature adorable baby Pokémon hatched fresh from their eggs. If you’re lucky, you might even stumble upon a rare one.

From March 29 to 31, you can find Mass Outbreaks for six different baby Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet across the three maps. Pichu and Happiny Mass Outbreaks will be set in Paldea, and this is all you’re going to get without the DLC. If you did buy The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk DLC, you’ll also have access to four more Mass Outbreaks: Munchlax and Riolu in Kitakami, and Elekid and Magby in Blueberry Academy’s Terarium. This allows everyone to at least participate in the event while giving additional perks to those with the DLC.

Tiny and cute. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to Serebii’s official blog, the babies encountered in these special Mass Outbreaks also have a chance to have the Vigor Mark, a mark for “lively Pokémon.” In other words, you can catch yourself Munchlax the Lively, which would be quite ironic since Munchlax and its evolution, Snorlax, are known to be lazy.

If that sounds appealing to you or if you enjoy hunting specific marks, this is the perfect opportunity to add those special ‘mons to your collection. There’s typically a one in 2,802.8 chance of finding a Pokémon with the Vigor Mark (and a slight buff if you have the Mark Charm), so these odds will likely be increased for this Mass Outbreak event.

Among these baby Pokémon, Magby and Elekid are perhaps the ones with the most potential (no offense to everyone else). This is because they both received a huge buff in The Indigo Disk when they made their return, gaining access to the move Follow Me. While this may not seem like a big deal at first glance, Follow Me is a great asset to have in double battles for redirection, and Magby and Elekid are one of the few Pokémon that can learn it.

Once you evolve Magby and Elekid, they can make great support ‘mons with Follow Me and extra bulk from the Eviolite if you choose not to evolve them all the way to Magmortar or Electivire.

Whether you want to hunt for the rare Vigor Mark, test out Follow Me on Magby and Elekid, or just love baby Pokémon, this Mass Outbreak event is worth tackling during Easter.

