Armarouge and Ceruledge shine in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Tera Raid Battle event

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Tera Raid Battle event is locked in and ready to go, according to Serebii.net. The event will run from Friday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 5, and during it, Armarouge will appear in Four and Five Star Raids in Pokémon Scarlet, while Pokémon Violet players will encounter Ceruledge instead.

It’s the next in a long line of Tera Raid Battle events that started with Eevee and continued with Charizard, Tyranitar, Salamence, Delibird, Cinderace, Hydreigon, Dragapult, Drifblim, Mismagius, and Greninja.

It isn’t a Seven Star Terra Raid Battle Event, so it won’t be as challenging as Charizard the Unrivaled or Greninja, but it won’t be a walk in the park. Trainers will still need to counter their Tera Types and use a good balance of attacking and healing to overcome them.

The event also serves as the perfect opportunity for trainers who haven’t caught them yet, or traded one for the other with a friend who owns the opposite game to them, to get that done.

As for what’s coming after, the Tandemaus Tera Raid Battle Event kicks off on Monday, Feb. 13 and runs until Wednesday, Feb. 15 to celebrate Valentine’s Day, which ties into the theme of the adorable couple Pokémon.

There’s been no shortage of events in 2023, and it looks like Game Freak intends to keep that trend going, and in turn, keep trainers on their toes with bi-weekly content.