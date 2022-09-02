All tasks and rewards from Pokemon Go Verizon Partner Research

Pokémon Go has a lot going for it in September and beyond. For the next three months, Trainers who use Verizon will have an additional event to add to their to-do list, among all the others.
For this research, players will have to go to their My Verizon app and get a code that can be redeemed online on a redemption page, or through the redemption function in the game. Only eligible Verizon customers will have access to the event, which is available from Sept. 1 at 9am local time to Nov. 30 at 9pm local time.
There are plenty of goodies to earn in the Partner Research, which acts as a timed research that can be claimed during the event period. Once players redeem their codes, a Special Research will appear on their account that gives out tasks for various rewards. Since the event runs so long, players will have multiple months to complete it, and some events sprinkled into that timeframe to help them along their journey to completion.
For those who are Verizon customers, here are all of the tasks and rewards included with the Verizon Partner Research.
All Pokémon Go Season of Verizon Partner Special Research tasks and rewards
Verizon Partner Special Research task page one
- Make 20 Curveball Throws
- one Lucky Egg
- Catch 30 Pokémon
- 20 Razz Berries
- Send five gifts to friends
- 20 Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: Pawniard Encounter, one Incense, 500XP
Verizon Partner Special Research task page two
- Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 1,000 Stardust
- Catch 12 different species of Pokémon
- Three Revives
- Explore 5km
- 10 Max Potions
Total Rewards: Gengar encounter, 100 Gengar Mega Energy, one Poffin
Verizon Partner Special Research task page three
- Power up Pokémon five times
- 20 Great Balls
- Defeat five Team Go Rocket Members
- 20 Ultra Balls
- Earn two Candy walking with your buddy
- Two Golden Razz Berry
Total Rewards: Clamperl encounter, one Egg Incubator, 500XP
Verizon Partner Special Research task page four
- Claim Reward
- Five Max Revives
- Claim Reward
- 10,000 Stardust
- Claim Reward
- 10,000 XP
Total Rewards: Espurr encounter