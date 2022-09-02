All tasks and rewards from Pokemon Go Verizon Partner Research

Pokémon Go has a lot going for it in September and beyond. For the next three months, Trainers who use Verizon will have an additional event to add to their to-do list, among all the others.

For this research, players will have to go to their My Verizon app and get a code that can be redeemed online on a redemption page, or through the redemption function in the game. Only eligible Verizon customers will have access to the event, which is available from Sept. 1 at 9am local time to Nov. 30 at 9pm local time.

There are plenty of goodies to earn in the Partner Research, which acts as a timed research that can be claimed during the event period. Once players redeem their codes, a Special Research will appear on their account that gives out tasks for various rewards. Since the event runs so long, players will have multiple months to complete it, and some events sprinkled into that timeframe to help them along their journey to completion.

For those who are Verizon customers, here are all of the tasks and rewards included with the Verizon Partner Research.

All Pokémon Go Season of Verizon Partner Special Research tasks and rewards

Verizon Partner Special Research task page one

Make 20 Curveball Throws one Lucky Egg

Catch 30 Pokémon 20 Razz Berries

Send five gifts to friends 20 Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: Pawniard Encounter, one Incense, 500XP

Verizon Partner Special Research task page two

Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon 1,000 Stardust

Catch 12 different species of Pokémon Three Revives

Explore 5km 10 Max Potions



Total Rewards: Gengar encounter, 100 Gengar Mega Energy, one Poffin

Verizon Partner Special Research task page three

Power up Pokémon five times 20 Great Balls

Defeat five Team Go Rocket Members 20 Ultra Balls

Earn two Candy walking with your buddy Two Golden Razz Berry



Total Rewards: Clamperl encounter, one Egg Incubator, 500XP

Verizon Partner Special Research task page four

Claim Reward Five Max Revives

Claim Reward 10,000 Stardust

Claim Reward 10,000 XP



Total Rewards: Espurr encounter