How to claim Verizon Partner Research in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is teaming up with Verizon to put forward a new Partner Research that players can redeem in their My Verizon app to scoop up some goodies for a limited time.

The Partner Research is a timed research that players must redeem within the time period that the promotion is live. For this event, players will be able to redeem it from Sept. 1 at 9am local time to Nov. 30 at 9pm local time.

How to claim Verizon Partner Research

Players can claim a ticket to access the special Partner Research through the My Verizon app. In the Verizon UP Rewards Center, players can find the ticket and claim it, then head to the Offer Redemption page on the Pokémon Go website to redeem it.

After players redeem the ticket, it will show up in the Special Research section of players’ games. The research is only available to players in the U.S. and they must be eligible Verizon customers. Only one code per phone line can be redeemed. No details about what an eligible customer is have been published via the blog post.

Complete the Partner Research and you’ll have access to rewards such as XP, Stardust, 100 Gengar Mega Energy, an Incubator, a Poffin, and a Lucky Egg. Players will also have a chance to encounter Gengar, Clamperl, Pawniard, and Espurr. All except for Pawniard will be available in its Shiny form if you’re lucky.

If you’re having issues redeeming your code, head to the Help Center article for more information. And for more details about the event, head to the Pokémon Go blog post.