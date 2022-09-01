Pokémon Go is teaming up with Verizon for a new Special Research

Players can get their hands on some goodies with this special Partner Research.

Pokémon Go has partnered with Verizon for a new Special Research that is for Verizon customers. Players can gain some goodies by taking part in the event.

The new Special Research takes place from Sept. 1 at 9am local time to Nov. 30 at 9pm local time. This is the first event where only eligible Verizon customers will be able to claim the ticket to access the special Partner Research.

Those who are eligible Verizon customers will be able to claim a ticket to access the Partner Research for the event through the My Verizon app. More details on how to claim your ticket can be found on the Pokémon Go blog.

Once players have claimed their research, they will get a timed research that can be accessed using the event ticket from the My Verizon app. The code on the ticket can be used to redeem the Partner Research through the in-game code redemption. Once the code is redeemed, the Partner Research will be activated and will appear in the Special Research tab.

Once players have the Special Research, they’ll be able to see the tasks that are involved to claim the rewards from them. The rewards for completing all of the tasks include XP, Stardust, 100 Gengar Mega Energy, an Incubator, a Poffin, and a Lucky Egg. There will also be a chance to encounter Gengar, Clamperl, Pawniard, and Espurr. All except for Pawniard have the possibility to appear Shiny.

For more details on this Partner Research and how to obtain it, head to the Pokémon Go blog page.