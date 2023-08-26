All Shiny Pokémon, raids, and increased encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Global

Ticket or not, Pokémon Go Fest is all about the Pokémon you can encounter in the wild while the event brings players from around the world together for a shared weekend of bonuses and fresh content. It is also a great time to hunt for Shiny Pokémon which might not be easy to come by.

During Go Fest 2023: Global on Aug. 26 and 27, players will see a number of Pokémon appearing in different Habitat Rotations. This will change which Pokémon you see each hour and also ties into various gameplay elements like Collection Challenges and Special Research.

If you are looking for specific Pokémon, you can easily locate them during certain habitats and then try to catch as many as possible. If you are lucky, you could even encounter a few Shinies along the way.

Get out and look for your dream encounters. Image via Niantic

All Shiny Pokémon available during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global

Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global has added a handful of new Shiny Pokémon to chase after—including Goodra, Oranguru, Gastrodon, and Galvantula. It is made even better since players who purchase an event ticket will get increased Shiny odds, along with some Special Research with Legendary encounters.

Almost every other Pokémon appearing in this event can be encountered as a Shiny. As a result, I have put together a full list of every encounter you can have during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global and whether or not they can be Shiny. Those that can be found as Shinies will have an asterisk next to their name.

All increased Pokémon spawns during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global

All of the spawns for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global are centered around the Habitat Rotations, with some extra encounters that can be triggered using Incense. The following Pokémon will appear in every habitat as Incense spawns.

Unown A*

Unown D*

Unown I*

Unown M*

Unown N*

Unown O*

All Habitat Rotation encounters during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global

All Quartz Terrarium Habitat encounters

Regular spawns Pikachu (Quartz Crown)* Clefairy* Lickitung* Heracross* Miltank* Wurmple* Whismur* Skitty* Luvdisc* Shellos (East Sea)* Buneary* Audino* Foongus* Morelull

Incense spawns (Ticket-holders only) Hisuian Growlithe



All Pyrite Sands Habitat encounters

Regular spawns Pikachu (Pyrite Crown)* Sandshrew* Alolan Diglett* Psyduck* Girafarig* Shuckle* Trapinch* Gible* Hippopotas* Timburr* Joltik* Binacle* Helioptile* Grubbin

Incense spawns (Ticket-holders only) Pawniard*



All Malachite Wilderness Habitat encounters

Regular spawns Caterpie* Pikachu (Malachite Crown)* Bellsprout* Scyther* Snorlax (Cowboy Hat)* Spinarak* Remoraid* Roselia* Snover* Cottonee* Ferroseed* Stunfisk* Fomantis* Oranguru*

Incense spawns (Ticket-holders only) Carnivine



All Aquamarine Shores Habitat encounters

Regular spawns Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown)* Horsea* Lapras* Marill* Wobbuffet* Carvanha* Barboach* Bagon* Beldum* Shellos (West Sea)* Woobat* Tympole* Goomy* Mareanie

Incense spawns (Ticket-holders only) Pachirisu



All event-exclusive Raids during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global

One-star raids Pikachu (Quartz Crown)* Pikachu (Pyrite Crown)* Pikachu (Malachite Crown)* Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown)* Goomy*

Event-exclusive two-star raids Carbink

Three-star raids Snorlax (Cowboy Hat)*

Primal Raids (five-star) Primal Kyogre Primal Groudon

Mega Raids Mega Rayquaza



Only ticket-holders can participate in the two-star Carbink raids and will be given 10 Diancie Candy for finishing them.

All event-exclusive Egg Hatches during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global

7km Eggs Hisuian Growlithe Pachirisu Shellos (both forms)* Carnivine Joltik* Pawniard* Oranguru*



Only ticket-holders can obtain these special 7km Eggs and hatch them for rare encounters, which line up with the boosted Incense spawns as well.

