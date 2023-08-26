All Shiny Pokémon, raids, and increased encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Global

The global hunt for new Shinies begins.

Ticket or not, Pokémon Go Fest is all about the Pokémon you can encounter in the wild while the event brings players from around the world together for a shared weekend of bonuses and fresh content. It is also a great time to hunt for Shiny Pokémon which might not be easy to come by. 

During Go Fest 2023: Global on Aug. 26 and 27, players will see a number of Pokémon appearing in different Habitat Rotations. This will change which Pokémon you see each hour and also ties into various gameplay elements like Collection Challenges and Special Research.

If you are looking for specific Pokémon, you can easily locate them during certain habitats and then try to catch as many as possible. If you are lucky, you could even encounter a few Shinies along the way.

All Shiny Pokémon available during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global

Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global has added a handful of new Shiny Pokémon to chase after—including Goodra, Oranguru, Gastrodon, and Galvantula. It is made even better since players who purchase an event ticket will get increased Shiny odds, along with some Special Research with Legendary encounters. 

Almost every other Pokémon appearing in this event can be encountered as a Shiny. As a result, I have put together a full list of every encounter you can have during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global and whether or not they can be Shiny. Those that can be found as Shinies will have an asterisk next to their name.

All increased Pokémon spawns during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global

All of the spawns for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global are centered around the Habitat Rotations, with some extra encounters that can be triggered using Incense. The following Pokémon will appear in every habitat as Incense spawns.

  • Unown A*
  • Unown D*
  • Unown I*
  • Unown M*
  • Unown N*
  • Unown O*

All Habitat Rotation encounters during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global

All Quartz Terrarium Habitat encounters

  • Regular spawns
    • Pikachu (Quartz Crown)*
    • Clefairy*
    • Lickitung*
    • Heracross*
    • Miltank*
    • Wurmple*
    • Whismur*
    • Skitty*
    • Luvdisc*
    • Shellos (East Sea)*
    • Buneary*
    • Audino*
    • Foongus*
    • Morelull
  • Incense spawns (Ticket-holders only)
    • Hisuian Growlithe

All Pyrite Sands Habitat encounters

  • Regular spawns
    • Pikachu (Pyrite Crown)*
    • Sandshrew*
    • Alolan Diglett*
    • Psyduck*
    • Girafarig*
    • Shuckle*
    • Trapinch*
    • Gible*
    • Hippopotas*
    • Timburr*
    • Joltik*
    • Binacle*
    • Helioptile*
    • Grubbin
  • Incense spawns (Ticket-holders only)
    • Pawniard*

All Malachite Wilderness Habitat encounters

  • Regular spawns
    • Caterpie*
    • Pikachu (Malachite Crown)*
    • Bellsprout*
    • Scyther*
    • Snorlax (Cowboy Hat)*
    • Spinarak*
    • Remoraid*
    • Roselia*
    • Snover*
    • Cottonee*
    • Ferroseed*
    • Stunfisk*
    • Fomantis*
    • Oranguru*
  • Incense spawns (Ticket-holders only)
    • Carnivine

All Aquamarine Shores Habitat encounters

  • Regular spawns
    • Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown)*
    • Horsea*
    • Lapras*
    • Marill*
    • Wobbuffet*
    • Carvanha*
    • Barboach*
    • Bagon*
    • Beldum*
    • Shellos (West Sea)*
    • Woobat*
    • Tympole*
    • Goomy*
    • Mareanie
  • Incense spawns (Ticket-holders only)
    • Pachirisu

All event-exclusive Raids during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global

  • One-star raids
    • Pikachu (Quartz Crown)*
    • Pikachu (Pyrite Crown)*
    • Pikachu (Malachite Crown)*
    • Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown)*
    • Goomy*
  • Event-exclusive two-star raids
    • Carbink
  • Three-star raids
    • Snorlax (Cowboy Hat)*
  • Primal Raids (five-star)
    • Primal Kyogre
    • Primal Groudon
  • Mega Raids
    • Mega Rayquaza

Only ticket-holders can participate in the two-star Carbink raids and will be given 10 Diancie Candy for finishing them. 

All event-exclusive Egg Hatches during Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global

  • 7km Eggs
    • Hisuian Growlithe
    • Pachirisu
    • Shellos (both forms)*
    • Carnivine
    • Joltik*
    • Pawniard*
    • Oranguru*

Only ticket-holders can obtain these special 7km Eggs and hatch them for rare encounters, which line up with the boosted Incense spawns as well.

