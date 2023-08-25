All Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Global Research tasks and rewards

While Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Global is bigger than the in-person events based on sheer number of players participating, Niantic has shifted some content around to make it unique. This did result in some Special Research being highlighted while some other research was removed.

The main point of the Go Fest Global Special Research is to give players access to various exclusive bonuses if they purchase an event ticket. This includes the first chance to catch Diancie and rewards tied to Mega Diancie and Mega Rayquaza.

This version of the Diancie Special Research is different to how it was back during the in-person Go Fest content in Osaka, London, and New York City—mainly because players aren’t going to be limited to where they can be at specific hours of the day. So if you need to complete everything to do with Go Fest Global, here are all of the relevant research tasks, rewards, and additional event bonuses.

Full list of event-exclusive research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global

Research is split between Aug. 26 and 27, with more information being added as it becomes available. Just know that the Special Research will net you an encounter with Diancie and help you Mega Evolve it.

If the second set of research pops up on day two of Go Fest Global, just know that they are separate and have unique rewards based on their themes—that being Diancie and Mega Rayquaza. There is no time limit on this research for ticket-holders, either.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Fascinating Facets Special Research tasks and rewards

Fascinating Facets page one

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms Two Incense

Use an Incense 23 Poké Balls

Catch 10 Pokémon Three Nanab Berries



Total Reward: Two Razz Berries, two Lure Modules, and three Pinap Berries

Fascinating Facets page two

Complete three Field Research tasks Joltik encounter

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon Two Egg Incubators

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon Oranguru encounter



Total Reward: 2,023 XP, two Poffin, and 2,023 Stardust

Fascinating Facets page three

Hatch two Eggs Two Lucky Eggs

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon Shellos (West Sea) encounter

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy Shellos (East Sea) encounter



Total Reward: 2,023 XP, a Carbink encounter, and 2,023 Stardust

This is the first time players will be able to encounter and catch Diancie in Pokémon Go.

Fascinating Facets page four

Catch 10 Pokémon Two Star Piece

Earn 7,190 Stardust One Silver Pinap Berry

Evolve three Pokémon Hisuian Growlithe encounter



Total Reward: 2,023 XP, Diancie encounter, and 2,023 Stardust

If you have already captured a Diancie from another Go Fest event, you will instead get 25 Diancie Candy.

Fascinating Facets page five

Earn 7,190 XP Three Rare Candies

Power up 10 Fairy-type Pokémon Three Rare Candies

Power up 10 Rock-type Pokémon Three Rare Candies



Total Reward: 2,023 XP, 300 Diancie Mega Energy, and a Diancie avatar shirt

If you have already claimed the Diancie avatar shirt from a previous Go Fest event, you will be given 25 Diancie Candy instead.

Fascinating Facets page six

Claim Reward! 2,023 XP

Claim Reward! 2,023 Stardust

Claim Reward! 2,023 XP



Total Reward: Treasure Hunt avatar pose, 25 Diancie Stickers, and 25 Diancie Mega Energy

If you have already claimed the Treasure Hunt pose, you will get 25 Diancie Candy instead.

All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research for Pokémon Go Fest 2023 has two classifications, depending on whether it is tied to specific habitats or just general research. You can complete all of it throughout the event for various rewards.

Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global general Field Research

Catch 10 Pokémon Onix encounter Carbink encounter 10 Poké Balls Five Pinap Berries

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms Onix encounter Carbink encounter

More research TBD

Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Quartz Terrarium Habitat Rotation Field Research

Catch five Normal-type Pokémon Pikachu (Quartz Crown) encounter 10 Poké Balls Five Razz Berries Five Pinap Berries

Hatch an Egg Pikachu (Quartz Crown) encounter

Power up five Normal-type Pokémon Shellos (West Sea) encounter

Earn 1,000 Stardust Heracross encounter



Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Pyrite Sands Habitat Rotation Field Research

Catch five Ground-type Pokémon Pikachu (Pyrite Crown) encounter 10 Poké Balls Five Razz Berries Five Pinap Berries

Hatch an Egg Pikachu (Pyrite Crown) encounter

Power up five Ground-type Pokémon Joltik encounter

Earn 1,000 Stardust Gible encounter



Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Malachite Wilderness Habitat Rotation Field Research

Catch five Grass-type Pokémon Pikachu (Malachite Crown) encounter 10 Poké Balls Five Razz Berries Five Pinap Berries

Hatch an Egg Pikachu (Malachite Crown) encounter

Power up five Grass-type Pokémon Oranguru encounter

Earn 1,000 Stardust Snorlax (Cowboy Hat) encounter



Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Aquamarine Shores Habitat Rotation Field Research

Catch five Water-type Pokémon Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown) encounter 10 Poké Balls Five Razz Berries Five Pinap Berries

Hatch an Egg Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown) encounter

Power up five Water-type Pokémon Goomy encounter

Earn 1,000 Stardust TBD encounter



