All Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Global Research tasks and rewards

While Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Global is bigger than the in-person events based on sheer number of players participating, Niantic has shifted some content around to make it unique. This did result in some Special Research being highlighted while some other research was removed.
The main point of the Go Fest Global Special Research is to give players access to various exclusive bonuses if they purchase an event ticket. This includes the first chance to catch Diancie and rewards tied to Mega Diancie and Mega Rayquaza.
This version of the Diancie Special Research is different to how it was back during the in-person Go Fest content in Osaka, London, and New York City—mainly because players aren’t going to be limited to where they can be at specific hours of the day. So if you need to complete everything to do with Go Fest Global, here are all of the relevant research tasks, rewards, and additional event bonuses.
- Full list of event-exclusive research tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global
- All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Fascinating Facets Special Research tasks and rewards
- All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards
- Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global general Field Research
- Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Quartz Terrarium Habitat Rotation Field Research
- Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Pyrite Sands Habitat Rotation Field Research
- Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Malachite Wilderness Habitat Rotation Field Research
- Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Aquamarine Shores Habitat Rotation Field Research
Research is split between Aug. 26 and 27, with more information being added as it becomes available. Just know that the Special Research will net you an encounter with Diancie and help you Mega Evolve it.
If the second set of research pops up on day two of Go Fest Global, just know that they are separate and have unique rewards based on their themes—that being Diancie and Mega Rayquaza. There is no time limit on this research for ticket-holders, either.
All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Fascinating Facets Special Research tasks and rewards
Fascinating Facets page one
- Spin three PokéStops or Gyms
- Two Incense
- Use an Incense
- 23 Poké Balls
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Three Nanab Berries
Total Reward: Two Razz Berries, two Lure Modules, and three Pinap Berries
Fascinating Facets page two
- Complete three Field Research tasks
- Joltik encounter
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Two Egg Incubators
- Catch 10 different species of Pokémon
- Oranguru encounter
Total Reward: 2,023 XP, two Poffin, and 2,023 Stardust
Fascinating Facets page three
- Hatch two Eggs
- Two Lucky Eggs
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Shellos (West Sea) encounter
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy
- Shellos (East Sea) encounter
Total Reward: 2,023 XP, a Carbink encounter, and 2,023 Stardust
This is the first time players will be able to encounter and catch Diancie in Pokémon Go.
Fascinating Facets page four
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Two Star Piece
- Earn 7,190 Stardust
- One Silver Pinap Berry
- Evolve three Pokémon
- Hisuian Growlithe encounter
Total Reward: 2,023 XP, Diancie encounter, and 2,023 Stardust
If you have already captured a Diancie from another Go Fest event, you will instead get 25 Diancie Candy.
Fascinating Facets page five
- Earn 7,190 XP
- Three Rare Candies
- Power up 10 Fairy-type Pokémon
- Three Rare Candies
- Power up 10 Rock-type Pokémon
- Three Rare Candies
Total Reward: 2,023 XP, 300 Diancie Mega Energy, and a Diancie avatar shirt
If you have already claimed the Diancie avatar shirt from a previous Go Fest event, you will be given 25 Diancie Candy instead.
Fascinating Facets page six
- Claim Reward!
- 2,023 XP
- Claim Reward!
- 2,023 Stardust
- Claim Reward!
- 2,023 XP
Total Reward: Treasure Hunt avatar pose, 25 Diancie Stickers, and 25 Diancie Mega Energy
If you have already claimed the Treasure Hunt pose, you will get 25 Diancie Candy instead.
All Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards
Field Research for Pokémon Go Fest 2023 has two classifications, depending on whether it is tied to specific habitats or just general research. You can complete all of it throughout the event for various rewards.
Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global general Field Research
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Onix encounter
- Carbink encounter
- 10 Poké Balls
- Five Pinap Berries
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
- Onix encounter
- Carbink encounter
- More research TBD
Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Quartz Terrarium Habitat Rotation Field Research
- Catch five Normal-type Pokémon
- Pikachu (Quartz Crown) encounter
- 10 Poké Balls
- Five Razz Berries
- Five Pinap Berries
- Hatch an Egg
- Pikachu (Quartz Crown) encounter
- Power up five Normal-type Pokémon
- Shellos (West Sea) encounter
- Earn 1,000 Stardust
- Heracross encounter
Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Pyrite Sands Habitat Rotation Field Research
- Catch five Ground-type Pokémon
- Pikachu (Pyrite Crown) encounter
- 10 Poké Balls
- Five Razz Berries
- Five Pinap Berries
- Hatch an Egg
- Pikachu (Pyrite Crown) encounter
- Power up five Ground-type Pokémon
- Joltik encounter
- Earn 1,000 Stardust
- Gible encounter
Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Malachite Wilderness Habitat Rotation Field Research
- Catch five Grass-type Pokémon
- Pikachu (Malachite Crown) encounter
- 10 Poké Balls
- Five Razz Berries
- Five Pinap Berries
- Hatch an Egg
- Pikachu (Malachite Crown) encounter
- Power up five Grass-type Pokémon
- Oranguru encounter
- Earn 1,000 Stardust
- Snorlax (Cowboy Hat) encounter
Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global Aquamarine Shores Habitat Rotation Field Research
- Catch five Water-type Pokémon
- Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown) encounter
- 10 Poké Balls
- Five Razz Berries
- Five Pinap Berries
- Hatch an Egg
- Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown) encounter
- Power up five Water-type Pokémon
- Goomy encounter
- Earn 1,000 Stardust
- TBD encounter