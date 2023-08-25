All Habitat Rotation Collection Challenges, schedules, and encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Global

Pokémon Go Fest 2023 is at its climax, which means players only have one more chance to take part in the festivities on Aug. 26 and 27. This includes the various Habitat Rotations that are going to bring different Pokémon spawns and bonuses throughout the event.
There are plenty of Pokémon you will want to track down during the Habitat Rotation, such as four unique, crown-wearing Pikachu that can only be encountered in their respective habitats—and don’t sleep on some of the rare spawns like Goomy, Heracross, and Carnivine either.
- Full Habitat Rotation schedule for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global
- All Quartz Terrarium Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global encounters
- How to complete the Quartz Terrarium Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global
- All Pyrite Sands Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global encounters
- How to complete the Pyrite Sands Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global
- All Malachite Wilderness Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global encounters
- How to complete the Malachite Wilderness Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global
- All Aquamarine Shores Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global encounters
- How to complete the Aquamarine Shores Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global
Full Habitat Rotation schedule for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global
Just like with basically every other event Niantic uses Habitat Rotations in, each individual habitat will start and end exactly on the hour throughout the duration of the event during your local timezone. Go Fest Global does have a set schedule, however, with each habitat rotating through twice.
- Quartz Terrarium
- 10 to 11am local time
- 2 to 3pm local time
- Pyrite Sands
- 11am and 12pm local time
- 3 to 4pm local time
- Malachite Wilderness
- 12 to 1pm local time
- 4 to 5pm local time
- Aquamarine Shores
- 1 to 2pm local time
- 5 to 6pm local time
All Quartz Terrarium Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global encounters
- Regular spawns
- Pikachu (Quartz Crown)
- Clefairy
- Lickitung
- Heracross
- Miltank
- Wurmple
- Whismur
- Skitty
- Luvdisc
- Shellos (East Sea)
- Buneary
- Audino
- Foongus
- Morelull
- Incense spawns (Ticket-holders only)
- Hisuian Growlithe
- Unown A, D, I, M, N, and O
How to complete the Quartz Terrarium Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global
- Catch a Morelull
- Catch a Pikachu
- Catch a Lickitung
- Catch a Luvdisc
- Catch an Audino
- Catch a Wurmple
- Catch a Clefairy
- Catch a Buneary
- Catch a Skitty
Total reward: 2,023 Stardust, a Heracross encounter, and one Incense.
All Pyrite Sands Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global encounters
- Regular spawns
- Pikachu (Pyrite Crown)
- Sandshrew
- Alolan Diglett
- Psyduck
- Girafarig
- Shuckle
- Trapinch
- Gible
- Hippopotas
- Timburr
- Joltik
- Binacle
- Helioptile
- Grubbin
- Incense spawns (Ticket-holders only)
- Pawniard
- Unown A, D, I, M, N, and O
How to complete the Pyrite Sands Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global
- TBD
Total reward: TBD
All Malachite Wilderness Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global encounters
- Regular spawns
- Caterpie
- Pikachu (Malachite Crown)
- Bellsprout
- Scyther
- Snorlax (Cowboy Hat)
- Spinarak
- Remoraid
- Roselia
- Snover
- Cottonee
- Ferroseed
- Stunfisk
- Fomantis
- Oranguru
- Incense spawns (Ticket-holders only)
- Carnivine
- Unown A, D, I, M, N, and O
How to complete the Malachite Wilderness Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global
- TBD
Total reward: TBD
All Aquamarine Shores Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global encounters
- Regular spawns
- Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown)
- Horsea
- Lapras
- Marill
- Wobbuffet
- Carvanha
- Barboach
- Bagon
- Beldum
- Shellos (West Sea)
- Woobat
- Tympole
- Goomy
- Mareanie
- Incense spawns (Ticket-holders only)
- Pachirisu
- Unown A, D, I, M, N, and O
How to complete the Aquamarine Shores Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global
- TBD
Total reward: TBD
Once you have finished the Collection Challenges, there is plenty of Special Research to complete and Mega Rayquaza will appear alongside various other rare Pokémon raids.