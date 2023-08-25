All Habitat Rotation Collection Challenges, schedules, and encounters for Pokémon Go Fest 2023 Global

Pokémon Go Fest 2023 is at its climax, which means players only have one more chance to take part in the festivities on Aug. 26 and 27. This includes the various Habitat Rotations that are going to bring different Pokémon spawns and bonuses throughout the event.

There are plenty of Pokémon you will want to track down during the Habitat Rotation, such as four unique, crown-wearing Pikachu that can only be encountered in their respective habitats—and don’t sleep on some of the rare spawns like Goomy, Heracross, and Carnivine either.

Different Pokémon will appear each hour! Image via Niantic

Full Habitat Rotation schedule for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global

Just like with basically every other event Niantic uses Habitat Rotations in, each individual habitat will start and end exactly on the hour throughout the duration of the event during your local timezone. Go Fest Global does have a set schedule, however, with each habitat rotating through twice.

Quartz Terrarium 10 to 11am local time 2 to 3pm local time

Pyrite Sands 11am and 12pm local time 3 to 4pm local time

Malachite Wilderness 12 to 1pm local time 4 to 5pm local time

Aquamarine Shores 1 to 2pm local time 5 to 6pm local time



All Quartz Terrarium Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global encounters

Regular spawns Pikachu (Quartz Crown) Clefairy Lickitung Heracross Miltank Wurmple Whismur Skitty Luvdisc Shellos (East Sea) Buneary Audino Foongus Morelull

Incense spawns (Ticket-holders only) Hisuian Growlithe Unown A, D, I, M, N, and O



How to complete the Quartz Terrarium Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global

Catch a Morelull

Catch a Pikachu

Catch a Lickitung

Catch a Luvdisc

Catch an Audino

Catch a Wurmple

Catch a Clefairy

Catch a Buneary

Catch a Skitty

Total reward: 2,023 Stardust, a Heracross encounter, and one Incense.

All Pyrite Sands Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global encounters

Regular spawns Pikachu (Pyrite Crown) Sandshrew Alolan Diglett Psyduck Girafarig Shuckle Trapinch Gible Hippopotas Timburr Joltik Binacle Helioptile Grubbin

Incense spawns (Ticket-holders only) Pawniard Unown A, D, I, M, N, and O



How to complete the Pyrite Sands Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global

TBD

Total reward: TBD

All Malachite Wilderness Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global encounters

Regular spawns Caterpie Pikachu (Malachite Crown) Bellsprout Scyther Snorlax (Cowboy Hat) Spinarak Remoraid Roselia Snover Cottonee Ferroseed Stunfisk Fomantis Oranguru

Incense spawns (Ticket-holders only) Carnivine Unown A, D, I, M, N, and O



How to complete the Malachite Wilderness Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global

TBD

Total reward: TBD

All Aquamarine Shores Habitat Rotation Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global encounters

Regular spawns Pikachu (Aquamarine Crown) Horsea Lapras Marill Wobbuffet Carvanha Barboach Bagon Beldum Shellos (West Sea) Woobat Tympole Goomy Mareanie

Incense spawns (Ticket-holders only) Pachirisu Unown A, D, I, M, N, and O



How to complete the Aquamarine Shores Habitat Rotation Collection Challenge for Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global

TBD

Total reward: TBD

Related: Niantic rolling out long-awaited Pokémon Go Raid feature at Go Fest 2023

Once you have finished the Collection Challenges, there is plenty of Special Research to complete and Mega Rayquaza will appear alongside various other rare Pokémon raids.

About the author