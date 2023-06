All Pokémon Go Searching for Gold Research Day Timed and Field Research tasks and rewards

A new Research Day is now available in Pokémon Go, and this time players are digging for gold alongside a few featured Pokémon.

Searching for Gold Research Day will run from 2pm to 5pm local time as a special event to kick off the Hidden Gems season. Plenty of event-themed content will be available, including PokéStops turning gold on their own and Roaming Gimmighoul making occasional appearances.

The five featured Pokémon for this event are Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye, and Barboach—though there are plenty of other Pokémon appearing too. All of the featured Pokémon will appear during the Gold Research Day and as special bonuses for completing event-themed Field Research.

Players who really want the most out of the event can also purchase the $1 Timed Research Ticket to unlock the Search for Gold Research Day Timed Research story. Regardless of how you plan to play, here are all of the research tasks and rewards you can see during the event.

Full Pokémon Go Searching for Gold Research Day Timed and Field Research tasks and rewards

All Searching for Gold Research Day Timed Research tasks and rewards

Searching for Gold Research Day page one

Complete a Field Research task Nosepass encounter

Complete a Field Research task Barboach encounter

Complete a Field Research task Sableye encounter

Complete a Field Research task Caterpie encounter

Complete a Field Research task Magikarp encounter



Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust and 2,500 XP

Searching for Gold Research Day choose a Pokémon

Like some other Timed Research offerings, this event will let players choose a Pokémon and exclusively encounter it for the second and final page of the research. There are no other rewards, simply multiple encounters with the Pokémon you select.

Searching for Gold Research Day page two

Complete a Field Research task Selected Pokémon encounter

Complete two Field Research tasks Selected Pokémon encounter

Complete three Field Research tasks Selected Pokémon encounter

Complete four Field Research tasks Selected Pokémon encounter

Complete five Field Research tasks Selected Pokémon encounter

Complete six Field Research tasks Selected Pokémon encounter

Complete seven Field Research tasks Selected Pokémon encounter

Complete eight Field Research tasks Selected Pokémon encounter

Complete nine Field Research tasks Selected Pokémon encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks Selected Pokémon encounter



Total Reward: Selected Pokémon encounter

All Searching for Gold Research Day Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch five Pokémon Caterpie encounter Magikarp encounter Nosepass encounter Sableye encounter Barboach encounter

Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon Caterpie encounter Magikarp encounter Nosepass encounter Sableye encounter Barboach encounter

Use three Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon Caterpie encounter Magikarp encounter Nosepass encounter Sableye encounter Barboach encounter

Battle in a Gym Caterpie encounter Magikarp encounter Nosepass encounter Sableye encounter Barboach encounter

Use a Super Effective Charged Attack Caterpie encounter Magikarp encounter Nosepass encounter Sableye encounter Barboach encounter

Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy Caterpie encounter Magikarp encounter Nosepass encounter Sableye encounter Barboach encounter

Earn three Hearts with your Buddy Caterpie encounter Magikarp encounter Nosepass encounter Sableye encounter Barboach encounter

Power up Pokémon three times Caterpie encounter Magikarp encounter Nosepass encounter Sableye encounter Barboach encounter

Send three Gifts and add a Sticker to each Caterpie encounter Magikarp encounter Nosepass encounter Sableye encounter Barboach encounter

Spin two PokéStops or Gyms Caterpie encounter Magikarp encounter Nosepass encounter Sableye encounter Barboach encounter

Make a Great Curveball Throw Caterpie encounter Magikarp encounter Nosepass encounter Sableye encounter Barboach encounter

Make three Great Throws Caterpie encounter Magikarp encounter Nosepass encounter Sableye encounter Barboach encounter

Make three Curveball Throws in a row Caterpie encounter Magikarp encounter Nosepass encounter Sableye encounter Barboach encounter

Make five Curveball Throws Caterpie encounter Magikarp encounter Nosepass encounter Sableye encounter Barboach encounter

Make three Nice Throws in a row Caterpie encounter Magikarp encounter Nosepass encounter Sableye encounter Barboach encounter

Make three Nice Curveball Throws Caterpie encounter Magikarp encounter Nosepass encounter Sableye encounter Barboach encounter



This is just the first event of many planned for the Hidden Gems season of content, which will run through the end of August. Niantic has already detailed plenty of upcoming events that will be taking place in June as the road to Pokémon Go Fest 2023 begins.

