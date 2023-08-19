All Pokémon Go Noxious Swamp event-exclusive Timed Research tasks and rewards

If you aren't in New York, you don't need to say Skrelp.

Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York City is underway, and with it comes the coinciding Noxious Swamp event. Running from Aug. 19 to 22, this short piece of content will run through the final in-person Go Fest of the year, add Shiny Skrelp to the game, and provide new research tasks for players to complete.

This is actually the second straight event that Niantic has pushed live during the in-person Go Fest events going on in August, in order to give players not attending them in Osaka, London, or New York City something to bide them over until Go Fest Global on Aug. 26 and 27.

Players around the world will see an increased number of select Poison and Dragon-type Pokémon spawning in the wild and appearing in raids. This includes Skrelp, Tyrunt, both forms of Grimer, Hisuian Sneasel, Galarian Weezing, and Turtonator.

If you are like me and aren’t attending Go Fest 2023: New York City but still want to play a bit of Pokémon Go on the weekend, dig into the event-exclusive Timed Research to grab some easy encounters and bonus Mega Energy for Salamence and Sceptile.

Full list of Noxious Swamp event-exclusive Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Noxious Swamp Timed Research page one

Power up Pokémon 15 times. Skrelp encounter

Battle in three raids. Alolan Grimer encounter

Use 15 supereffective Charged Attacks. Trapinch encounter

Win two raids using a team of all unique Pokémon species. Druddigon encounter

Win a three-star raid using only Pokémon with 2,500 CP or less. Hisuian Qwilfish encounter



Total Reward: Jangmo-o encounter, 50 Salamence Mega Energy, and 50 Sceptile Mega Energy.

All Noxious Swamp event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Catch three Poison-type Pokémon. Grimer encounter Skrelp encounter Mareanie encounter

Catch three Dragon-type Pokémon. Dratini encounter Trapinch encounter Noibat encounter

Battle two Team Go Rocket Grunts. Five Potions Three Super Potions Two Revives

Battle three Team Go Rocket Grunts. Two Mysterious Components



If you are attending Pokémon Go Fest 2023: New York City, then make sure to complete your Special Research there too and encounter the Mythical Pokémon, Diancie.

