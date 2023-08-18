Pokémon Go players banned from city parks while farming gyms—but it doesn’t end there

A couple playing Pokémon Go at their local park recently claimed they were cited with a trespassing violation due to allegations that forced them to take action against the city to set things right.

Playing Pokémon Go with a partner or friend is a great way to get exercise while also having fun. This was the case for a Reddit user and his girlfriend, who conveniently have a city park close to their residence that has multiple gyms and PokéStops.

During one of the couple’s regular visits to their local park around Aug. 15, a security guard allegedly called the police and accused the Pokémon Go players of “climbing a fence” in association with recent break-ins at the park. But the player said that accusation was “just not even remotely true” and that they were walking in circles to hatch eggs while waiting on a Raid.

The allegations of trespassing came from the security guard but were issued by the city police, who recommended to the couple that they issue an appeal to the parks and recreation department. And that’s when the situation went from a misunderstanding to a fight for rights. The couple claimed they were never approached by the security guard, although his vehicle was seen watching them for a period of time.

The couple claimed they initially called the parks and recreation department and were given a different number to call, but the number provided wasn’t in service. Another number for the local courts was then provided that went directly to voicemail. Eventually, the office of public safety was reached, who told the couple there was nothing the office could do and that they should call the park that cited them for trespassing.

Phone conversations carried on for another day or two with the parks and recreation assistant manager telling the couple they had to “write a letter to the city council in order to get the trespass appealed,” according to the Reddit user.

Frustrated over how the situation was getting handled, the couple was about to reach out to their district city representative and possibly even pursue legal action when they were able to finally talk to the director of the city park who had the trespassing order issued.

The couple is now able to return to their park and play Pokémon Go, but not after jumping through multiple hoops and wasting hours of time fighting for a right that should never have been taken away simply because a part-time security guard didn’t want to approach the couple.

