All Pokémon Go Fest: Finale 2022 Special and Event-exclusive research tasks and rewards

The Ultra Beasts seem to have brought new content with them during the breach.

The Season of Go is reaching its conclusion as the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale rolls out around the globe, and brings with it just about every last bit of content players need to complete the event season’s three-month run.

Ticketed and non-ticketed players alike will see plenty of rare or new Pokémon appearing during the event, including all four of the Ultra Beasts who breached out into our world during the various Go Fest events this summer. Professor Willow is also making his return, and with him comes more information about the incidents that have taken place in-game.

Pheromost, Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Nihilego are the Ultra Beasts making an appearance in five-star raids during specific periods between 10am and 6pm on Aug. 27. This also plays into a set of “Ultra Incursion” habitat rotations with specific Pokémon spawning during a set period of time, and each will have its own Collection Challenge too.

But even with all of the Pokémon to focus on, there are three big pieces of research tasks and rewards that you can complete to get plenty of helpful items, exclusive content, and guaranteed rare encounters. And, if you want to get the most out of this final celebration, here is how to finish each piece of research during the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale.

All Pokémon Go Fest: Finale Special and Event-exclusive research tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Fest: Finale Special Research

Willow’s Return page one

Send three Gifts to Friends Three Nanab Berries

Complete two Field Research tasks 1,000 Stardust

Spin three PokéStops or Gyms 1,000 XP



Total Rewards: Three Razz Berries, Foongus encounter, and 25 Poké Balls

Willow’s Return page two

Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon 25 Foongus Candy

Power up Pokémon three times One Charged TM

Use a Charged TM Three Potions



Total Rewards: Three Revives, Munna encounter, and one Golden Razz Berries

A Radiant Reunion page one

Evolve three Pokémon 1,000 XP

Earn 5,000 XP One Incense

Use an Incense Combee encounter



Total Rewards: Three Silver Pinap Berries, Rhi-Style Helmet avatar item, 25 Great Balls

A Radiant Reunion page two

Make five Nice Throws 25 Combee Candy

Catch 10 Pokémon Pheromosa encounter

Make a Curveball Throws 25 Ultra Balls



Total Rewards: One Star Piece, Buzzwole encounter, and one Sinnoh Stone

A Radiant Reunion page three

Battle three Team Go Rocket members Three Hyper Potions

Defeat two Team Go Rocket members Three Max Revives

Purify two Shadow Pokémon One Incense



Total Rewards: One Super Incubator, Swirlix encounter, and 25 Poké Balls

A Radiant Reunion page four

Earn 2,000 Stardust 25 Swirlix encounter

Hatch an Egg Three Max Potions

Walk 1km One Lucky Egg



Total Rewards: One Egg Incubator, Xurkitree encounter, and three Rare Candies

Pokémon Go Fest: Finale Event-exclusive Research