All Pokémon Go Fest: Finale 2022 Special and Event-exclusive research tasks and rewards

The Season of Go is reaching its conclusion as the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale rolls out around the globe, and brings with it just about every last bit of content players need to complete the event season’s three-month run.
Ticketed and non-ticketed players alike will see plenty of rare or new Pokémon appearing during the event, including all four of the Ultra Beasts who breached out into our world during the various Go Fest events this summer. Professor Willow is also making his return, and with him comes more information about the incidents that have taken place in-game.
Pheromost, Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Nihilego are the Ultra Beasts making an appearance in five-star raids during specific periods between 10am and 6pm on Aug. 27. This also plays into a set of “Ultra Incursion” habitat rotations with specific Pokémon spawning during a set period of time, and each will have its own Collection Challenge too.
But even with all of the Pokémon to focus on, there are three big pieces of research tasks and rewards that you can complete to get plenty of helpful items, exclusive content, and guaranteed rare encounters. And, if you want to get the most out of this final celebration, here is how to finish each piece of research during the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale.
All Pokémon Go Fest: Finale Special and Event-exclusive research tasks and rewards
Pokémon Go Fest: Finale Special Research
Willow’s Return page one
- Send three Gifts to Friends
- Three Nanab Berries
- Complete two Field Research tasks
- 1,000 Stardust
- Spin three PokéStops or Gyms
- 1,000 XP
Total Rewards: Three Razz Berries, Foongus encounter, and 25 Poké Balls
Willow’s Return page two
- Use three Berries to help catch Pokémon
- 25 Foongus Candy
- Power up Pokémon three times
- One Charged TM
- Use a Charged TM
- Three Potions
Total Rewards: Three Revives, Munna encounter, and one Golden Razz Berries
A Radiant Reunion page one
- Evolve three Pokémon
- 1,000 XP
- Earn 5,000 XP
- One Incense
- Use an Incense
- Combee encounter
Total Rewards: Three Silver Pinap Berries, Rhi-Style Helmet avatar item, 25 Great Balls
A Radiant Reunion page two
- Make five Nice Throws
- 25 Combee Candy
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Pheromosa encounter
- Make a Curveball Throws
- 25 Ultra Balls
Total Rewards: One Star Piece, Buzzwole encounter, and one Sinnoh Stone
A Radiant Reunion page three
- Battle three Team Go Rocket members
- Three Hyper Potions
- Defeat two Team Go Rocket members
- Three Max Revives
- Purify two Shadow Pokémon
- One Incense
Total Rewards: One Super Incubator, Swirlix encounter, and 25 Poké Balls
A Radiant Reunion page four
- Earn 2,000 Stardust
- 25 Swirlix encounter
- Hatch an Egg
- Three Max Potions
- Walk 1km
- One Lucky Egg
Total Rewards: One Egg Incubator, Xurkitree encounter, and three Rare Candies
Pokémon Go Fest: Finale Event-exclusive Research
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
- 200 Stardust
- Catch five Pokémon that share a type with Pheromosa
- Five Pheromosa Candy
- Catch five Pokémon that share a type with Buzzwole
- Five Buzzwole Candy
- Catch five Pokémon that share a type with Xurkitree
- Five Xurkitree Candy
- Catch five Pokémon that share a type with Nihilego
- Five Nihilego Candy
- Hatch an Egg – Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa
- Pikachu encounter
- Pansear encounter
- Foongus encounter
- Hatch an Egg – Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole
- Pikachu encounter
- Combee encounter
- Panpour encounter
- Hatch an Egg – Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree
- Pikachu encounter
- Pansage encounter
- Swirlix encounter
- Hatch an Egg – Ultra Incursion: Nihilego
- Pikachu encounter
- TBD encounter
- TBD encounter
- Power up five Bug-type Pokémon – Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa
- Pikachu encounter
- Pansear encounter
- Foongus encounter
- Power up five Fighting-type Pokémon – Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole
- Pikachu encounter
- Combee encounter
- Panpour encounter
- Power up five Electric-type Pokémon – Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree
- Pikachu encounter
- Pansage encounter
- Swirlix encounter
- Power up five Rock-type Pokémon – Ultra Incursion: Nihilego
- Pikachu encounter
- TBD encounter
- TBD encounter
- Win a raid – Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa
- Pikachu encounter
- Pansear encounter
- Foongus encounter
- Win a raid – Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole
- Pikachu encounter
- Combee encounter
- Panpour encounter
- Win a raid – Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree
- Pikachu encounter
- Pansage encounter
- Swirlix encounter
- Win a raid – Ultra Incursion: Nihilego
- Pikachu encounter
- TBD encounter
- TBD encounter