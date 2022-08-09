All Ultra Incursion habitat rotation schedules and details for Pokémon Go Fest: Finale 2022

Get ready to catch some rare Pokémon while also dealing with some Ultra Beasts.

The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale is finally here, bringing an end to a Summer of new content and events with an Ultra Incursion that will bring together new and old Pokémon alike—including all four Ultra Beasts introduced under the Pokémon Go Fest 2022 banner.

Players who purchased an event ticket during the Go Fest 2022 global event in June will receive a free ticket to this finale automatically, while individual tickets for other players are available for $10.99 in-game. And, along with a ticket comes additional bonuses, such as exclusive Special Research that will tie into the Ultra Incursions on Aug. 27 from 10am to 6pm local time.

An Ultra Incursion for Pokémon Go is being used as a type of habitat rotation, rather than simply an event where a singular Ultra Beast breaks out of Ultra Space and into our world. As a result, there will be four Ultra Incursion time frames during the finale event, one based on each of the Ultra Beasts introduced over the course of Go Fest 2022.

Just like habitats, each Ultra Incursion will feature its own set of increased spawns and special details, so here are all the details you need to know for when each revamped habitat will be active and what you can expect to see in each.

Pokémon Go Fest: Finale full hourly Ultra Incursion habitat rotation schedule

There won’t be collection challenges involved, but four short Special Research stories will be available during the incursions, each appearing within a single timeframe, with three only appearing for ticketed players. In addition, certain Pokémon will only spawn for ticketed players, though there is a lot of free content available for everyone too.

Each Ultra Incursion habitat will run for a total of two hours during the event and none will repeat. These start and end times will all be tied to a player’s local timezone and not a global timer, meaning you only need to worry about your own region when trying to play the game.

All Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa Pokémon Go Fest: Finale spawns and details

Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa – 10am to 12pm local time

A short Special Research story will go live during this timeframe for all players, even those without tickets.

Normal Spawns:

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf (Shiny available)

Scyther (Shiny available)

Pinsir (Shiny available)

Sudowoodo (Shiny available)

Hitmontop (Shiny available)

Meditite (Shiny available)

Anorith (Shiny available)

Kricketot (Shiny available)

Woobat (Shiny available)

Karrablast (Shiny available)

Ticketed Incense Spawns:

Galarian Mr. Mime

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X (Shiny available)

Pansage (Shiny available)

Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole – 12 to 2pm local time

A second set of short Special Research will be available for Trainers with tickets who have completed the first Special Research story.

Normal Spawns:

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf (Shiny available)

Machop (Shiny available)

Geodude (Shiny available)

Hitmonlee (Shiny available)

Hitmonchan (Shiny available)

Magmar (Shiny available)

Numel (Shiny available)

Cranidos (Shiny available)

Drilbur

Axew (Shiny available)

Ticketed Incense Spawns:

Torkoal

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X (Shiny available)

Pansear (Shiny available)

Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree – 2 to 4pm local time

A third set of short Special Research will be available for Trainers with tickets who have completed both the first and second Special Research stories.

Normal Spawns:

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf (Shiny available)

Electrike (Shiny available)

Electabuzz (Shiny available)

Shinx (Shiny available)

Lileep (Shiny available)

Sandy Cloak Burmy

Combee (Shiny available)

Foongus (Shiny available)

Joltik

Shelmet (Shiny available)

Stunfisk (Shiny available)

Ticketed Incense Spawns:

Unown B

Unown G

Unown N

Unown O

Unown P

Unown S

Unown X (Shiny available)

Klink (Shiny available)

Ultra Incursion: Nihilego – 4 to 6pm local time

A fourth and final set of short Special Research will be available for Trainers with tickets who have completed all of the other ticket-exclusive Special Research stories.

Normal Spawns:

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf (Shiny available)

Electrike (Shiny available)

Electabuzz (Shiny available)

Shinx (Shiny available)

Lileep (Shiny available)

Sandy Cloak Burmy

Combee (Shiny available)

Foongus (Shiny available)

Joltik

Shelmet (Shiny available)

Stunfisk (Shiny available)

Ticketed Incense Spawns: