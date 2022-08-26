Pokémon Go Fest: Finale 2022 all Collection Challenge Pokémon

Players will have to play the whole event to complete all of them.

The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale is starting to hit players’ phones and there are a ton of things to do in the last global event of 2022, including catch Pokémon, battle other trainers, and participate in Raids.

A staple feature that appears in many Pokémon Go events is a Collection Challenge. This is a challenge that is live throughout the entire event that tasks trainers with finding and catching each of the Pokémon listed.

This time around, the rotating habitats only come around once for two hours per habitat instead of one-hour habitats that appear twice per day, so players will be incentivized to play through the entire event instead of catching any Pokémon they missed in the first round of rotating habitats. This is essential for those wishing to complete the Pokémon Collection Challenge. Once the rotating habitat is gone, it’s unlikely players will be able to find the missing Pokémon to complete it.

The event runs from 10am to 6pm local time on Aug. 27, and players looking to enjoy the benefits that only ticket holders get can still buy a ticket through the in-game shop until the event is over.

All Pokémon in the Collection Challenge during Pokémon Go Fest: Finale

Below are all of the Pokémon that players are tasked with catching during the event, and which habitats they spawn in. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa – 10am to 12pm local time

Reward for completing: 22 Pheromosa Candy, Foongus encounter, and one Incense