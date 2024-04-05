Category:
All Pokémon Go EUIC: LAIC’s Champion Timed Research tasks, rewards, and how to unlock it 

A Champion's team is yours for the taking.
Niantic loves celebrating big Pokémon Go tournaments by putting previous Champions in the spotlight, and that is exactly what is happening at the Europe International Championships (EUIC.) Exclusive Timed Research can be unlocked during the event, and all of its content is themed around LNDsRargef’s LAIC 2024 winning team. 

Since this Pokémon Go content is meant to promote the EUIC broadcast schedule, you have to actively watch the tournament to unlock the LAIC’s Champion Timed Research—which is only available during EUIC from April 5 to 7. This is part of Pokémon’s Twitch Drop content for the event, which is also giving out rewards for Pokémon TCG Live and Pokémon UNITE. Here is how you can unlock this content, along with all of the tasks and rewards tied to it.  

Pokémon Go EUIC: LAIC’s Champion Timed Research guide

How to get the Pokémon Go EUIC-exclusive Timed Research

Gligar Pokemon TCG art.
Glide into some nice encounters. Image via The Pokémon Company

In order to unlock the Pokémon Go EUIC: LAIC’s Champion Timed Research, you need to get a unique code from watching the event for 30 minutes while having Twitch Drops enabled and connected to your Pokémon Trainer Club account. Here are all of the steps you need to follow to get this done: 

  1. Link your Pokémon Trainer Club account to your Twitch account through the Pokémon Twitch Rewards page. 
  2. Watch the Pokémon Go Twitch channel, with Twitch Drops enabled, for at least 30 minutes during EUIC. This means you can’t mute the stream, though you can be on another tab. 
  3. Track your progress and claim your Drop code from the Twitch Drops Inventory page.
  4. Redeem the code in Pokémon Go.

All Pokémon Go EUIC: LAIC’s Champion Timed Research tasks and rewards

The Pokémon Go EUIC: LAIC’s Champion Timed Research is only one page long and tasks players with catching different Pokémon to earn encounters with LAIC 2024 Champion LNDsRargef’s winning lineup. There are some added goodies included for completing it as well, though you only have until the end of EUIC on April 7, unless Niantic extends the cutoff. 

Timed Research taskTimed Research reward
Catch two different species of PokémonGligar encounter
Catch four different species of PokémonLanturn encoutner
Catch six different species of PokémonLickitung encounter
Catch eight different species of PokémonUmbreon encounter
Catch 10 different species of PokémonCharjabug encounter
Catch 12 different species of PokémonMedicham encounter

Total Rewards: 50 Meditite Candy, 10,000 Stardust, and one Charged TM

Once you finish your Timed Research, you can tune back into the EUIC and catch all of the top results live as the top Pokémon players in the world compete for a spot a Worlds 2024.

