Pokemon roaming the forest biome.
All Pokémon Go biomes, explained

Explore more biomes to catch specific Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
Zack Palm
Published: Apr 22, 2024 04:51 pm

When it comes to catching Pokémon while playing Pokémon Go, it all comes down to region and your biome. Some Pokémon only appear in specific biomes, which means you might only be able to find a handful of specific Pokémon rather than the ones you’re hunting to get.

The biomes have to do with your real-world surroundings. Your exact location dictates your biome, which provides your Pokémon spawns while playing Pokémon Go. Recognizing what biomes they are and where you need to go to reach those locations can be vital, especially during specific events where a Pokémon only spawns at a particular biome for a limited time.

All biomes and where to find them in Pokémon Go

Catching Pokémon in biomes in Pokémon Go
The background when catching a Pokémon changes based on their biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Biomes have been in Pokémon Go for quite a while, but with the Rediscover Kanto event, they have been given more strict guidelines, and there could be specific tasks you need to complete based on those requirements. They also have unique visual effects when you attempt to catch a Pokémon, making it easier to know when you’re in that distinct biome.

These are the biomes you can find while playing Pokémon Go, the type of Pokémon you can expect to see there, and where you need to go geographically to expect these conditions. We expect to add more as we learn about them, as Niantic has not shared every location with the community, allowing players to discover them by exploring.

All Pokémon Go BiomesDescriptionPokémon encounters
BeachThe Beach biome is strictly available when walking on sand next to the oceans. You may need to be on the coast or near large bodies of water to trigger this one.Expect to encounter Fire, Water, Ground, and -type Pokémon and those that resemble fish.
CityThese are locations with large buildings around them. Expect to find this biome in largely populated areas.You can expect to encounter Normal, Electric, Flying, Fighting, Ghost, Steel, and Bug-type Pokémon.
ForestLocations with multiple trees, far away from cities, or out in the middle of nowhere. You can expect to find Lake, River, and Mountain biomes nearby, as well. Expect to encounter Bug, Grass, Poison, Flying, and Ground-type Pokémon.
LakeThese large bodies of water are closer to inland locations, away from beaches and coasts. Expect to find several Forest, River, and Mountain biomes nearby.Expect to find Bug, Grass, and Water-type Pokémon.
MountainThe Mountains can appear in multiple locations, but these should be hills and large climbing locations, typically outside the city, although cities might have some nearby.Expect to encounter Ground, Rock, Fighting, Steel, Dark, and Fairy-type Pokémon.
OceanThe Ocean biome is typically close to the Beach one, and you may need to distance yourself safely on a boat or when traveling to encounter this one.Expect to encounter Flying and Water-type Pokémon, and those that resemble fish.
RiverSimilar to the Lake, these are smaller bodies of water, typically in Forests, and nearby Lakes and Mountains.Expect to encounter Bug, Grass, Poison, and Water-type Pokémon.
