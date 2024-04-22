All Pokémon Go biomes, explained

When it comes to catching Pokémon while playing Pokémon Go, it all comes down to region and your biome. Some Pokémon only appear in specific biomes, which means you might only be able to find a handful of specific Pokémon rather than the ones you’re hunting to get.

Recommended Videos

The biomes have to do with your real-world surroundings. Your exact location dictates your biome, which provides your Pokémon spawns while playing Pokémon Go. Recognizing what biomes they are and where you need to go to reach those locations can be vital, especially during specific events where a Pokémon only spawns at a particular biome for a limited time.

All biomes and where to find them in Pokémon Go

The background when catching a Pokémon changes based on their biome. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Biomes have been in Pokémon Go for quite a while, but with the Rediscover Kanto event, they have been given more strict guidelines, and there could be specific tasks you need to complete based on those requirements. They also have unique visual effects when you attempt to catch a Pokémon, making it easier to know when you’re in that distinct biome.

These are the biomes you can find while playing Pokémon Go, the type of Pokémon you can expect to see there, and where you need to go geographically to expect these conditions. We expect to add more as we learn about them, as Niantic has not shared every location with the community, allowing players to discover them by exploring.

All Pokémon Go Biomes Description Pokémon encounters Beach The Beach biome is strictly available when walking on sand next to the oceans. You may need to be on the coast or near large bodies of water to trigger this one. Expect to encounter Fire, Water, Ground, and -type Pokémon and those that resemble fish. City These are locations with large buildings around them. Expect to find this biome in largely populated areas. You can expect to encounter Normal, Electric, Flying, Fighting, Ghost, Steel, and Bug-type Pokémon. Forest Locations with multiple trees, far away from cities, or out in the middle of nowhere. You can expect to find Lake, River, and Mountain biomes nearby, as well. Expect to encounter Bug, Grass, Poison, Flying, and Ground-type Pokémon. Lake These large bodies of water are closer to inland locations, away from beaches and coasts. Expect to find several Forest, River, and Mountain biomes nearby. Expect to find Bug, Grass, and Water-type Pokémon. Mountain The Mountains can appear in multiple locations, but these should be hills and large climbing locations, typically outside the city, although cities might have some nearby. Expect to encounter Ground, Rock, Fighting, Steel, Dark, and Fairy-type Pokémon. Ocean The Ocean biome is typically close to the Beach one, and you may need to distance yourself safely on a boat or when traveling to encounter this one. Expect to encounter Flying and Water-type Pokémon, and those that resemble fish. River Similar to the Lake, these are smaller bodies of water, typically in Forests, and nearby Lakes and Mountains. Expect to encounter Bug, Grass, Poison, and Water-type Pokémon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more