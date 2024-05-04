All Pokémon Go Battle Weekend: World of Wonders Timed Research tasks, rewards, and exclusive bonuses

The World of Wonders season is almost at its end, which means it is time to battle it out during the next Pokémon Go Battle Weekend to earn new rewards and exclusive items. Whether you do that through the GBL, Timed Research, or both is up to you.

Recommended Videos

Running exclusively from 12am local time on May 4 to 11:59pm local time on May 5, the Pokémon Go Battle Weekend: World of Wonders will let you play more sets in the Go Battle League, earn bonus rewards, and unlock exclusive items by completing event-exclusive Timed Research.

There is an additional paid research ticket that can net you 30,000 Stardust and more for $1, and while you are completing this Timed Research, don’t forget that a bigger Rivals Week 2024 event is also going on until May 9 with even more research and bonuses available.

Pokémon Go Battle Weekend: World of Wonders Timed Research guide

The ultimate sandals are up for grabs. Image via The Pokemon Company

Battle Weekend: World of Wonders Free Timed Research

Battle in the Go Battle League five times 7,500 XP

Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times 7,500 XP

Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks 7,500 XP

Power up Pokémon 10 times 7,500 XP



Total Rewards: Three Rare Candies, one Elite Charged TM, and Hala-Style Sandals avatar item.

Battle Weekend: World of Wonders Paid Timed Research

Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times 6,000 Stardust

Battle in the Go Battle League 25 times 6,000 Stardust

Battle in the Go Battle League 50 times 6,000 Stardust

Use 15 supereffective Charged Attacks 6,000 Stardust

Power up Pokémon 10 times 6,000 Stardust



Total Rewards: Three Rare Candy XLs, three Rare Candies, and one Star Piece

All Pokémon Go Battle Weekend: World of Wonders bonuses

You can play 20 total sets, or 100 battles, per event day.

Earn four times extra Stardust from win rewards.

If you are looking for more content to do between sets, this is only the first event on Pokémon Go’s May event schedule, and there is currently a free set of Diancie Special Research available to complete.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more