All Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2023 Adventures Near and Far Timed Research tasks and rewards

It is once again time to hit the trails of adventure in Pokémon Go’s annual Adventure Week event, which puts a focus on getting out, exploring, and researching—with a specific focus on Rock-type and Fossil Pokémon.
Set to run from July 27 to Aug. 2, this will be the final standalone Pokémon Go event leading into Go Fest 2023 and will feature the debut of Mega Tyranitar.
Players who want to train up their own Mega Tyranitar will need to challenge Mega Raids during the event to get Mega Tyranitar Energy, which can then be used to Mega Evolve a Tyranitar they have caught. Mega Tyranitar will be available in Mega Raids until Aug. 4, and don’t sleep on Regidrago in five-star raids either.
Outside of raids, players can encounter every Fossil Pokémon available in Pokémon Go, which is key to completing four different Collection Challenges and hunting for Shiny Amaura and Shiny Tyrunt, which make their debut here too.
There is also new Adventures Near and Far Timed Research to complete with two different paths that shift what tasks you will need to complete. Ticketed Timed Research is also available for $2 and will give players more encounters with Amaura and Tyrunt.
Pair that research with all of the other content, and you have plenty to do during Adventure Week.
Full Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2023: Adventures Near and Far Timed Research tasks and rewards
Adventures Near and Far Timed Research page one
- Catch three Pokémon
- Roggenrola encounter
Total Reward: 500 Stardust and a Drilbur encounter
Branched Choice: Sightseeing Adventure or Studious Adventure?
Niantic’s new favorite thing is tossing a branching path into Timed Research for normal events that really don’t change much.
Since Adventures Near and Far Timed Research is free for all players, you can complete all of the tasks and get every reward easily enough. Once you complete the initial page of research, you will be asked to choose between a path based on Sightseeing or being Studious.
Your choice won’t change the rewards you receive at the end of each page, only the tasks you need to complete. Personally, I will be picking the Sightseeing Adventure because it seems easier and requires you to complete less Field Research, so you won’t have additional RNG deciding how long you have to play to complete a page.
Adventures Near and Far Timed Research (Sightseeing Adventure) page two
- Spin five PokéStops
- Geodude encounter
- Walk 1km
- 1,500 Stardust
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Amaura encounter
Total Reward: Nosepass encounter and 3,000 XP
Adventures Near and Far Timed Research (Sightseeing Adventure) page three
- Use five Berries while catching Pokémon
- Dwebble encounter
- Walk 2km
- 2,500 Stardust
- Hatch one Egg
- Tyrunt encounter
Total Reward: Diglett encounter and 4,000 XP
Adventures Near and Far Timed Research (Sightseeing Adventure) page four
- Catch 15 Rock-type Pokémon
- Amaura encounter
- Walk 3km
- Alolan Geodude encounter
- Hatch one Egg
- Tyrunt encounter
Total Reward: Alolan Diglett encounter, 5,000 XP, and 3,000 Stardust
Adventures Near and Far Timed Research (Studious Adventure) page two
- Send three Gifts to Friends
- Geodude encounter
- Walk 1km
- 1,500 Stardust
- Catch four different species of Pokémon
- Amaura encounter
Total Reward: Nosepass encounter and 3,000 XP
Adventures Near and Far Timed Research (Studious Adventure) page three
- Transfer seven Pokémon
- Dwebble encounter
- Walk 2km
- 2,500 Stardust
- Complete three Field Research tasks
- Tyrunt encounter
Total Reward: Diglett encounter and 4,000 XP
Adventures Near and Far Timed Research (Sightseeing Adventure) page four
- Catch seven different species of Rock-type Pokémon
- Amaura encounter
- Walk 3km
- Alolan Geodude encounter
- Complete five Field Research tasks
- Tyrunt encounter
Total Reward: Alolan Diglett encounter, 5,000 XP, and 3,000 Stardust
Full Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2023: exclusive-ticketed Timed Research tasks and rewards
You can purchase the Adventure Week 2023 Timed Research in the in-game shop until Aug. 1 at 8pm local time. However, it is only available to complete until Aug. 2 at 8pm local time when the event is over, so purchasing it earlier is better for players like me who will likely only get out and play during the weekend.
Adventure Week 2023 Timed Research page one
- Walk 1km
- Tyrunt encounter
- Walk 1km
- Amaura encounter
- Walk 2km
- Tyrunt encounter
- Walk 2km
- Amaura encounter
- Walk 3km
- Tyrunt encounter
- Walk 3km
- Amaura encounter
- Walk 4km
- Tyrunt encounter
- Walk 4km
- Amaura encounter
- Walk 5km
- Tyrunt encounter
- Walk 5km
- Amaura encounter
Full Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2023: exclusive-Field Research tasks and rewards
- Catch 15 Rock-type Pokémon
- A
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms
- A
- Hatch an Egg
- A
- Walk 2km
- A
- Catch 50 Rock-type Pokémon
- Cradily encounter
- Spin 30 PokéStops or Gyms
- Kabutops encounter
- Walk 7km
- Omastar encounter
- Hatch five Eggs
- Armaldo encounter
Don’t forget to prep for Pokémon Go Fest during this event too; the physical events begin on Aug. 4, leading to the global event on Aug. 26 and 27.