All Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2023 Adventures Near and Far Timed Research tasks and rewards

It is once again time to hit the trails of adventure in Pokémon Go’s annual Adventure Week event, which puts a focus on getting out, exploring, and researching—with a specific focus on Rock-type and Fossil Pokémon.

Set to run from July 27 to Aug. 2, this will be the final standalone Pokémon Go event leading into Go Fest 2023 and will feature the debut of Mega Tyranitar.

Players who want to train up their own Mega Tyranitar will need to challenge Mega Raids during the event to get Mega Tyranitar Energy, which can then be used to Mega Evolve a Tyranitar they have caught. Mega Tyranitar will be available in Mega Raids until Aug. 4, and don’t sleep on Regidrago in five-star raids either.

Outside of raids, players can encounter every Fossil Pokémon available in Pokémon Go, which is key to completing four different Collection Challenges and hunting for Shiny Amaura and Shiny Tyrunt, which make their debut here too.

There is also new Adventures Near and Far Timed Research to complete with two different paths that shift what tasks you will need to complete. Ticketed Timed Research is also available for $2 and will give players more encounters with Amaura and Tyrunt.

Pair that research with all of the other content, and you have plenty to do during Adventure Week.

Full Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2023: Adventures Near and Far Timed Research tasks and rewards

Adventures Near and Far Timed Research page one

Catch three Pokémon Roggenrola encounter



Total Reward: 500 Stardust and a Drilbur encounter

Branched Choice: Sightseeing Adventure or Studious Adventure?

Niantic’s new favorite thing is tossing a branching path into Timed Research for normal events that really don’t change much.

Since Adventures Near and Far Timed Research is free for all players, you can complete all of the tasks and get every reward easily enough. Once you complete the initial page of research, you will be asked to choose between a path based on Sightseeing or being Studious.

Your choice won’t change the rewards you receive at the end of each page, only the tasks you need to complete. Personally, I will be picking the Sightseeing Adventure because it seems easier and requires you to complete less Field Research, so you won’t have additional RNG deciding how long you have to play to complete a page.

Adventures Near and Far Timed Research (Sightseeing Adventure) page two

Spin five PokéStops Geodude encounter

Walk 1km 1,500 Stardust

Catch 10 Pokémon Amaura encounter



Total Reward: Nosepass encounter and 3,000 XP

Adventures Near and Far Timed Research (Sightseeing Adventure) page three

Use five Berries while catching Pokémon Dwebble encounter

Walk 2km 2,500 Stardust

Hatch one Egg Tyrunt encounter



Total Reward: Diglett encounter and 4,000 XP

Adventures Near and Far Timed Research (Sightseeing Adventure) page four

Catch 15 Rock-type Pokémon Amaura encounter

Walk 3km Alolan Geodude encounter

Hatch one Egg Tyrunt encounter



Total Reward: Alolan Diglett encounter, 5,000 XP, and 3,000 Stardust

Adventures Near and Far Timed Research (Studious Adventure) page two

Send three Gifts to Friends Geodude encounter

Walk 1km 1,500 Stardust

Catch four different species of Pokémon Amaura encounter



Total Reward: Nosepass encounter and 3,000 XP

Adventures Near and Far Timed Research (Studious Adventure) page three

Transfer seven Pokémon Dwebble encounter

Walk 2km 2,500 Stardust

Complete three Field Research tasks Tyrunt encounter



Total Reward: Diglett encounter and 4,000 XP

Adventures Near and Far Timed Research (Sightseeing Adventure) page four

Catch seven different species of Rock-type Pokémon Amaura encounter

Walk 3km Alolan Geodude encounter

Complete five Field Research tasks Tyrunt encounter



Total Reward: Alolan Diglett encounter, 5,000 XP, and 3,000 Stardust

Full Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2023: exclusive-ticketed Timed Research tasks and rewards

You can purchase the Adventure Week 2023 Timed Research in the in-game shop until Aug. 1 at 8pm local time. However, it is only available to complete until Aug. 2 at 8pm local time when the event is over, so purchasing it earlier is better for players like me who will likely only get out and play during the weekend.

Adventure Week 2023 Timed Research page one

Walk 1km Tyrunt encounter

Walk 1km Amaura encounter

Walk 2km Tyrunt encounter

Walk 2km Amaura encounter

Walk 3km Tyrunt encounter

Walk 3km Amaura encounter

Walk 4km Tyrunt encounter

Walk 4km Amaura encounter

Walk 5km Tyrunt encounter

Walk 5km Amaura encounter



Full Pokémon Go Adventure Week 2023: exclusive-Field Research tasks and rewards

Catch 15 Rock-type Pokémon A

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms A

Hatch an Egg A

Walk 2km A

Catch 50 Rock-type Pokémon Cradily encounter

Spin 30 PokéStops or Gyms Kabutops encounter

Walk 7km Omastar encounter

Hatch five Eggs Armaldo encounter



Don’t forget to prep for Pokémon Go Fest during this event too; the physical events begin on Aug. 4, leading to the global event on Aug. 26 and 27.

